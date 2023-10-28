Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War

How Gotham City Will Be Changed After The Gotham War (Spoilers)

It looks like Batman and Catwoman's Gotham Watr is all about attraction. Just not in the way that you might have expected from them.

The Gotham War crossover storyline has kicked off a major difference in policy between Batman and Catwoman regarding how to cope with the constant Gotham crime wave. Catwoman has trained the henchmen of the Big Bads to become high-end thieves, and cat burglars like her, with violent crime on the streets of Gotham down 75%. But this pragmatic solution it's so against Batman's credo that he has opposed her – and the rest of the Batman crew – in turning a blind eye to these crimes. We have already seen that DC villain, the immortal caveman Vandal Savage has bought the Wayne Manor from under Bruce Wayne, knowing Bruce is Batman and getting access to all his Batcave stuff. While his daughter, Scandal Savage, placed herself alongside Catwoman at the beginning and shaped this plan of hers as her right-hand woman, Marquise.

We also looked at Vandal Savage's true motivation inspiring the Gotham War as a way to gather stolen jewellery that had parts of the meteor that had given him his gift of immortality, that had started to wear off. And that the fragments actually attracted each other, causing their owners to gather in Gotham… but there was something else they were attracting as well.

Which also meant the Bat and the Cat had to work together once more… looks like this store is all about attraction. Attracting a meteor of the same material to crash land on Earth. Or, indeed, Gotham. And in the aftermath, creating something new.

Something green and bubbling beneath Batman's boots.

That's right, folks, Gotham has a Lazarus Pit under it now. They've only just dealt with the Lazarus Rain. And Amanda Waller is in control of it, presumably as part of her plan to wipe all superhumans off the face of the planet. And with the jewellery no longer persuading its owners to stay in London, will the city see its most prominent citizens finally take flight? It's all landing in this Tuesday's Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Scorched Earth from Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard, Mike Hawthorne, Nikola Cizmesija, Mark Morales, Wade Von Grawbadger, Arif Prianto and Clayton Cowles.

BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR SCORCHED EARTH #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE GOTHAM WAR ENDS HERE! The final chapter of this epic crossover is here, and Batman and his family must find a way to overcome the endgame of an ancient enemy! Can the Bat and the Cat set their differences aside? Is this the end of the Bat-Family? Lives change forever in this action-packed conclusion!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/31/2023

