Batman: Killing Time #5 Preview: The Time is Now

This preview of Batman: Killing Time #5 really lives up to the series name, with death after death after death captured on panel. Enjoy! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #5

DC Comics

0522DC089

0522DC090 – Batman: Killing Time #5 Kael Ngu Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) David Marquez

The heist of the century has gone so far sideways that an all-out and very bloody gang war is imminent, with Batman, Riddler, and Catwoman caught in the crossfire. What is the mysterious object that so many are willing to murder so many for, and how does it connect to Bruce Wayne? As we reach the climax of this thrilling series, the clock strikes its deadly hour—the time for killing is here!

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.