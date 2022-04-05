Batman Killing Time Shows Difference Between Bruce Wayne & Jace Fox

This week sees the second episode of what is already being seen as a perennial Batman comic book for DC Comics, Batman: Killing Time by Tom King and David Marquez. It has the feeling of a new Long Halloween about it. Even if it is half the size of a standard Tom King volume.

And Bruce Wayne, going through his rogues gallery, and a brand new case, as a Batman who is very fastidious regarding what you choose to call him. After all, he does have branding to consider at this point in his career.

After all, in his early years, in today's Batman #122, he had to contend with this sort of thing.

That's Bruce Wayne for you. While over in New York, Jace Fox, the Batman Of New York has a rather different approach to that kind of situation, in a recent issue of I Am Batman #6.

Two very different Batmen… one who cares about the trademark, and one who does not.

