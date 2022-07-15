Batman: The Knight #7 Preview: Skills in Demand

Bruce Wayne can hold his breath for 18 minutes in this preview of Batman: The Knight #7… will it come in handy on his date with Zatanna? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #7

DC Comics

0522DC092

0522DC093 – Batman: The Knight #7 Riccardo Federici Cover – $5.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Magic is in the air as Bruce Wayne travels to New York City to study under the legendary John Zatara and his daughter, Zatanna. But there's dark magic loose in the Big Apple, and Bruce's path toward becoming Batman must cross it. Will a man who is training his body and mind to combat crime be ready for a spiritual threat?

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $4.99

