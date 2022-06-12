Batman: Urban Legends #16 Preview: Manifesting

Constantine helps Batman with his first time in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #16, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #16

DC Comics

0422DC091

0422DC092 – Batman: Urban Legends #16 Ejikure Cover – $7.99

0422DC093 – Batman: Urban Legends #16 Derrick Chew Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Karl Mostert, Trish Mulvihill

Written By Vita Ayala, Mark Russell, Che Grayson, and Josh Trujillo Art By Nikola Cizmesija, Karl Mostert, Serg Acuna, and Rosi Kampe Batman and Zatanna stand up against the curse they've been facing throughout their whole relationship! Ace and his Super-Pet compatriots make their last stand. Will the new Birds of Prey crumble because of their lack of trust in each other? And we go back in time for a Batman and Alfred team-up story where Alfred's taking the lead on the action!

In Shops: 6/14/2022

SRP: $7.99

