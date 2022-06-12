Batman: Urban Legends #16 Preview: Manifesting

Constantine helps Batman with his first time in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #16, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #16
DC Comics
0422DC091
0422DC092 – Batman: Urban Legends #16 Ejikure Cover – $7.99
0422DC093 – Batman: Urban Legends #16 Derrick Chew Cover – $7.99
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Karl Mostert, Trish Mulvihill
Written By Vita Ayala, Mark Russell, Che Grayson, and Josh Trujillo Art By Nikola Cizmesija, Karl Mostert, Serg Acuna, and Rosi Kampe Batman and Zatanna stand up against the curse they've been facing throughout their whole relationship! Ace and his Super-Pet compatriots make their last stand. Will the new Birds of Prey crumble because of their lack of trust in each other? And we go back in time for a Batman and Alfred team-up story where Alfred's taking the lead on the action!
In Shops: 6/14/2022
SRP: $7.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others.

