Bernie Wrightson House Of Secrets #100 Original Cover Art at Auction

We've been looking at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Such as this cover to The House Of Secrets #100 by the late great Bernie Wrightson. This original artwork to the 100th issue of the horror anthology from DC Comics from 1972 has been waiting for you to buy it for almost fifty years, longer than I have been alive, and now your chance has come. Original pages of Bernie Wrightson's artwork don't turn up that often and generally tend to set records when they do. Will you be lucky? Only one way to find out, and that's to make your bid. It would be terrible if someone else who was not you picked this up, right?

Bernie Wrightson The House of Secrets #100 Cover Original Art (DC, 1972). An ill-fated cover presented by "The Master of Macabre", in his gothic style that echoes the qualities of a classic fright film. This work was done just a year after Wrightson co-created the muck creature Swamp Thing in House of Secrets #92, and month before co-creating Destiny in Weird Mystery Tales #1, a character which would later be used in the work of Neil Gaiman, who said "Wrightson was the first comics artist whose work I loved." No matter the genre, the late Wrightson's impact on the comics community will be felt for decades to come. Ink and white paint over graphite on Sparta cover stock Bristol with an image area of 10" x 15". It is toned, with an art area stripped-in and held by tape on the back, stat logo and header paste-ups, light foxing, staining, and handling wear. Signed by Wrightson in the image area. In Very Good condition. It will end at 12:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.