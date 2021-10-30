Black Widow Director Assistant Writes YA Graphic Novel School Spirits

Nate Trinrud is a short film director who was also assistant to director Cate Shortland on Black Widow and to Otto Bathurst on Robin Hood. He is also the brother of Megan Trinrud, a documentary producer. And Maria Nguyen is a Vietnamese-Canadian illustrator known as DTNart, who has worked for the likes of Webtoons and Paramount. And together they are creating a comic book. School Spirits, is a new YA graphic novel series by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen which has had its first two books sold at auction to Kate O'Sullivan at Clarion/HarperAlley. The first book follows a teenager who finds herself living her own personal nightmare: she's been murdered, she's stuck haunting the halls of her high school, and she's pretty sure her ex-boyfriend killed her. When she finds that the school is haunted by others who died there over the past hundred years, she has to deal with being the new girl in the afterlife while investigating her own murder. The first School Spirits book will be published in the autumn of 2024, and their agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management brokered the two-book deal.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold last year, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.

InkWell is one of the world's leading literary agencies, representing major literary prize winners as well as many of the world's bestselling and best-loved authors. In addition to its full-time agents and their assistants, the InkWell team includes a foreign rights department and contracts manager and have agents based in Australia, Boston, and Dallas.