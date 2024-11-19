Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Bleeding Cool Unveils New IG-12 TVC for Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy

Star Wars Gift the Galaxy continues with some brand new reveals from around the galaxy including a new Vintage Collection IG-12

Article Summary Discover IG-12's return with Grogu in Hasbro's stunning 3.75” Vintage Collection figure for Star Wars fans.

Experience Grogu in action, piloting IG-12, crafted by Anzellan droidsmiths in "The Mandalorian" style.

Includes Grogu and Anzellan figures with a blaster for intergalactic missions ahead of spring 2025 release.

Pre-order the IG-12 set from November 20, 2024, at 1 PM EST on major retailer sites like Hasbro Pulse.

Get ready to step into the Outer Rim with Hasbro once again, as they have some new Star Wars figures for the Star Wars Gift the Galaxy event. This week's reveals are all The Mandalorian-based, including a brand new The Vintage Collection figure. Bleeding Cool has the honor to reveal the return of IG-12 in a glorious 3.75" scale with Grogu and an Anzellan droidsmith. IG-12 is a repurposed version of the bounty hunter droid IG-11, which was introduced to Star Wars fans in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. The droid was modified by the Anzellans, to serve as a mech-like suit that can be controlled by Grogu, allowing Force-sensitive child to interact with the world in a new way.

Hasbro has done an amazing job bringing this sequence to life in The Vintage Collection with impressive detail and modified design. A size-accurate Grogu and Azellan figure is also included, and yes, Grogu can fit inside IG-12! A blaster is also included, allowing Grogu to take his new robotic adventures to more dangerous parts of the galaxy. Collectors will be able to pre-order this fun Star Wars: The Mandalorian Vintage Collection release for $24.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive on November 20, 2024, at 1 PM EST online at most retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with a Spring 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection IG-12, Grogu & Anzellan

"Clever Anzellan droidsmiths have refurbished IG-11's salvaged parts into a pilotable frame for Grogu, who can operate the droid body like a vehicle. Stripped to base motor functions, the droid has been renamed IG-12. Inspired by the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75- inch scale action figure set comes with IG-12's blaster accessory and makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Pose either Grogu or the Anzellan out or inside IG-12's torso to recreate scenes from the show. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!