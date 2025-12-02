Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Dustin Nguyen, Jason Hood, joker, Josh Williamson, KO, red hood, scott snyder

Bleeding Cool's First Look At DC K.O. Red Hood Vs The Joker (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool's First Look at DC K.O. Red Hood Vs The Joker by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Dustin Nguyen & Giuseppe Camuncoli (Spoilers)

Article Summary Red Hood faces off against The Joker in DC K.O., a grudge match years in the making for Jason Todd fans.

Story penned by acclaimed writers Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, with art by Dustin Nguyen and Camuncoli.

DC K.O.: Red Hood vs Joker #1 marks the ruthless final round of the tournament, packed with personal stakes.

Sneak peeks and early spoilers reveal high tension as the iconic crowbar returns to the infamous showdown.

When Bleeding Cool first reported on the DC K.O. solicitations for December 2025, we mentioned that it looked likely that Jason Todd, Red Hood, would be fighting The Joker in his fight-match. Why? Well, a few things. Firstly, they do have a bit of a beef. The Joker did kill him when he was Robin, after all. Recently, in Batman: H2SH, Red Hood fell out with Batman over his decision to save The Joker's life, and left for his own spin-off series, which got cancelled after the author told a joke on social media. And while a previous "placement" version of the DC K.O. chart found by Bleeding Cool had Batman as one of the participants in the tournament, Bleeding Cool got the word that in the actual comic book, the Joker would be taking his position on the chart. Which is what happened.

But before that was revealed, the listing for DC K.O.: RED HOOD VS. [REDACTED] #1 stated, "Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal!" Oh, also, on the redacted cover, Red Hood appears to be fighting someone in a purple suit. So there is that as well. Add it all up, and we predicted a K.O. fight between The Joker and Red Hood, with Red Hood wielding the crowbar.

DC K.O.: RED HOOD VS. [REDACTED] #1

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Artist: DUSTIN NGUYEN

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 8 of 8! Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal! $4.99 US | 30 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 12/24/25

Then DC revealed it all.

DC K.O. RED HOOD VS JOKER #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Dustin Nguyen, Giuseppe Camuncoli

DC K.O. ALL FIGHT MONTH: ROUND 8 OF 8! FINAL ROUND! Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal! $4.99 12/24/2025

And now Bleeding Cool gives you a first look inside the pages, ahead of its publication on Christmas Eve…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!