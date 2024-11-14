Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, red hulk

Bob Layton & Ron Wilson's Captain America Cover As Movie Poster

Bob Layton and Ron Wilson's Captain America cover as the new movie poster for Captain America: Brave New World

Article Summary Marvel's new movie poster mirrors a classic Captain America #230 cover by Bob Layton and Ron Wilson.

The comic, famous for debuting The Power Broker, sees a spike in sales, fetching up to $46 on secondary markets.

Despite artistic influence, Layton and Wilson aren't credited on the film poster, raising questions on visual credits.

The comic plot features Captain America facing The Hulk, but its direct links to the new movie are uncertain.

Bob Layton writes on social media, "Imagine my surprise yesterday when I saw that the new poster for Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" recreates the classic cover of Captain America #230 by Ron Wilson and me!"

Well, the secondary comic book market noticed, and yesterday, we saw a bevvy of sales for the the 1978-published comic, which was previously best known for debuting the character The Power Broker. Multiple copies sold raw for up to $46, within most around the $35 to $25 mark.

Bob Layton and Ron Wilson don't get a mentione on the cinema poster (yet), but might they get a nod in the film itself? Maybe it's because of their contributions to stories, but Marvel doesn't seem to put a lot of weight on credits for visuals. Notably, Todd McFarlane's cover for Hulk #340, reprised in Deadpool Vs Wolverine, did not get a mention in the Special Thanks section of the film, no matter how long you waited to see it.

The comic in question sees Captain America, Marvel Man, and Vamp touring Alcatraz when agents of Corporation (that woke liberal agenda of the late seventies, folks) abduct Bruce Banner and his friend, Fred Sloan, and take them to their HQ beneath Alcatraz. They find Falcon chained to sea gates as Corporation manager Curtiss Jackson explains Falcon and Bruce Banner are bait for Jim Wilson, a former associate. In the ensuing fight, the confused Hulk fights Captain America and Marvel Man. Hence the cover.

The comic in question may not have much to do with the film. But the cover? Absolutely. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton and stars Anthony Mackie as Captain America alongside Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford as General Ross, the Red Hulk. It will be released on Valentine's Day, 2025.

