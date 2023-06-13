Posted in: Comics | Tagged: boxlunch, dc comics, The Flash

BoxLunch Enters the Multiverse with Brand New The Flash Collection

BoxLunch is back and getting ready to expand your wardrobe with some new collections like entering the multiverse with The Flash

A new multiverse adventure awaits as fans get to follow The Flash into the Speed Force. This new superhero flick hits theaters this Friday, and BoxLunch is debuting in a new collection to celebrate. The Scarlet Speedster is racing into BoxLunch with a new apparel line fearing long sleeve tees, soccer jerseys, baseball jerseys, and even a mega human enhanced The Flash-themed racing jacket. Whether you are racing into S.T.A.R. Labs or saving the day with the Justice League, then BoxLunch has you covered. On top of clothes, The Flash fans will be able to sport hats, a wallet, pens, and even some Central City-inspired designs. The Flash is setting up some big things for the future of the DC Universe, and your best look good for the premiere. Speedsters can check out the entire collection right here online as well as in BoxLunch stores today!

Race in Into BoxLunch with New The Flash Collection

"BoxLunch is electrifying the multiverse with a new collection based on Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "The Flash," ahead of its North American release in theaters on June 16th, 2023. An official collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, fans can outfit themselves like the Scarlet Speedster with long sleeve tees, soccer jerseys, baseball jerseys, and The Flash-themed racing jacket. The new assortment also boasts accessories featuring more DC Super Hero-inspired pins, The Flash Logo Bi-fold wallet, and Star Labs hat. Check out BoxLunch's "The Flash" collection in-store and online at https://boxlun.ch/TheFlash beginning June 12th."

"Directed by Andy Muschietti, "The Flash" features Barry Allen traveling back in time in order to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to help. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!