Can Booster Gold Save Social Media in Blue & Gold #1? [Preview]

Social media is responsible for many of the ills in the world today, encouraging the destruction of society in various ways, from spreading anti-vaccine propaganda to subtly manipulating the brain chemistry of everyone on Earth to make them angry all the time. But damn, can you look good in those selfies. Which makes social media a perfect match for Booster Gold, as we see in this preview of Blue & Gold #1, launching this Tuesday from DC Comics. Enjoy the preview below.
BLUE & GOLD #1 (OF 8)
DC Comics
0521DC034
0521DC035 – BLUE & GOLD #1 (OF 8) CVR B DAVE JOHNSON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook
Desperate to regain the spotlight, Booster Gold looks to attract the public's (and Justice League's) attention the same way any washed-up, second-rate hero would—social media. The not-so-tech-savvy hero from the 25th century enlists the help of his best friend, Blue Beetle, who possesses both the money and the brains to help his old pal navigate the scary world of internet influencers. Watch out, evildoers, our heroes are live and online! Don't miss Dan Jurgens's triumphant return to Booster Gold with the help of all-star artist Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes), telling a tale filled with heart and maybe even redemption for DC's two favorite underdogs!
In Shops: 7/20/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0521DC034 BLUE & GOLD #1 (OF 8) CVR A RYAN SOOK, by (W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook, in stores Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0521DC035 BLUE & GOLD #1 (OF 8) CVR B DAVE JOHNSON CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Dan Jurgens (A) Ryan Sook (CA) Dave Johnson, in stores Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0521DC034 BLUE & GOLD #1 (OF 8), by (W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook, in stores Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from DC Comics
