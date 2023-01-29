Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #9 Preview: Non-Violent Solution As Mayor Luke Cage seeks a non-violent solution to AIM's invasion of Manhattan in this preview of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #9, Captain America goes in fists blazing.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #9

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

THE NEW INVADERS STRIKE! Captain America and his allies put their best infiltration tactics to the test to free lower Manhattan from A.I.M.'s grasp. But the battleground is not what it seems and the Outer Circle not so easily surprised. Can Steve Rogers uncover a lurking enemy – or will his friends face doom at the hands of the Outer Circle's most deadly soldier?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620168600911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

