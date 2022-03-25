Captain Marvel #37 Preview: Animal Cruelty

Carol and Monica beat up some cute kitties… again… in this preview of Captain Marvel #37. Where's PETA when you need them?! Check out the preview below.

Captain Marvel #37

by Kelly Thompson & Julius Ohta, cover by R.B. Silva

THE STARS THEY WERE MEANT TO BE! After the brutal fight in "Last of the Marvels," Carol Danvers deserves a break – and so does fellow "Marvel" Monica Rambeau. But with [REDACTED] loose on Earth, the heroes have no time to breathe. There's no telling what this new force in the Universe will do next. A perfect jumping-on point in the longest Captain Marvel run yet!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609268003711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609268003721 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 37 GONZALES X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609268003731 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 37 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

