Checklist For Lazarus Planet Emphasises Importance of Monkey Prince

Created by Gene Luen Yang and Bernard Chang, Monkey Prince first appeared in the DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration #1, out in July, 2021. Marcus Sun, adopted by Gothamites, and growing up with a hatred of superheroes, he found himself bullied at school only to be transported to the Monkey King's home on Flower Fruit Mountain, where he learned that the legendary Chinese mythological figure, Monkey King was real father, revealing monkey-based powers alongside a changing appearance.

Bleeding Cool ran some gossip that there would be significant Monkey Prince presence in upcoming issues of Batman Vs Robin, the series that leads into what DC Comics has called internally the Magical Crisis, now officially called Lazarus Planet. And that it looked like Monkey Prince would have a major presence in that event, as well as Damian Wayne.

Lazarus Planet will be co-written by Monkey Prince's co-creator Gene Luen Yang and the Lazarus Planet checklist puts upcoming issues of Monkey Prince right in the middle of it all.

LAZARUS PLANET: ALPHA #1

Written by MARK WAID and GENE LUEN YANG

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, BILLY TAN, and more

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

CHANGE THE WORLD.

Following the explosive (literally) events of Batman vs. Robin #4, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted, spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth's atmosphere! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities

change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before! It's up to Damian Wayne to put out the distress call for whoever can still hear it: come to the ruins of the Hall of Justice and help save the world! Poison Ivy, Power Girl, Cyborg, Batman, and more answer the call…but why could the fate

of all life as we know it rest in the hands of…Monkey Prince?

LAZARUS PLANET: ASSAULT ON KRYPTON #1

Written by NICOLE MAINES, C.S. PACAT, FRANK BARBIERE, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE, SCOTT GODLEWSKI, SAMI BASRI, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

With the world in chaos and Lazarus raining from the skies, the Earth's protectors from Krypton are hit hard. In this collection of epic vignettes from in and around Lazarus Planet, we'll see heroes transformed, secrets revealed, and power unleashed. Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Will Dreamer's visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she's undergone? And will Jonathan Kent ever be the same again?

LAZARUS PLANET: WE ONCE WERE GODS #1

Written by FRANCIS MANAPUL, DAN WATTERS, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by FRANCIS MANAPUL, MAX DUNBAR, JACK HERBERT, and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval—enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet's effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that

ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.

LAZARUS PLANET: LEGENDS REBORN #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA, GREG PAK, ALEX PAKNADEL, and DENNIS CULVER

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, CHRIS MITTEN, MINKYU JUNG, and JESUS MERINO

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

NEW FRIENDS…NEW FOES…NEW LEGENDS!

Ancient and dangerous power has been awakened following the eruption of the Lazarus Volcano, and this surge of

fantastical power will affect the DC Universe forevermore! In Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, we'll explore corners of the planet newly awakened and primed to restore some heroes and villains long forgotten! With the help of Nightwing, can new hero City Boy hope to commune with Gotham in time to save it? Who are the mysterious trio claiming to be resurrected siblings of Raven? How far would the Question go to chase a lead across a transformed Gotham City? And will the flame of Firestorm burn out yet another horrific host? Not if Harley Quinn has anything to say about it!

MONKEY PRINCE #10

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

BATMAN VS. ROBIN TIE-IN!

Sound the alarm bells and bow at his feet, because the legendary Monkey King is finally released from the Phantom Zone! And what timing this is, when the first thing Monkey King senses is that his oldest foe-turned-friend-turned-??? was also just released from his own captivity…Nezha! But most importantly…does Monkey King sense his own son, Monkey Prince, and does he even know of Monkey Prince's existence? Find out here, along with the secret origin of Marcus Sun and why he is the Monkey Prince!

LAZARUS PLANET: NEXT EVOLUTION #1

Written by RAM V, BRANDON T. SNIDER, CHUCK BROWN, and DELILAH S. DAWSON

Art by LALIT KUMAR, LAURA BRAGA, ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES, and RO and STEIN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

HEROES WILL BE FORGED!

Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing's for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we'll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we'll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul's HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!

LAZARUS PLANET: DARK FATE #1

Written by TIM SEELEY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, DENNIS CULVER, A.L. KAPLAN, and ALYSSA WONG

Art by BALDEMAR RIVAS, CHRIS BURNHAM, A.L. KAPLAN, and HAINING

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

NEW THREATS WILL RISE!

When the Lazarus storm touches down, people from every walk of life stand to be affected. People who are kind, people who are good…and people who are evil. This epic issue will spotlight the many disastrous new villains created by the Lazarus event and the heroes who stand ready to stop them from doing harm to others! What sinister threat brings a new chapter to the Doom Patrol saga? Can a new hero channel the inexorable Still Force energy to fend off evil? What lurks in the corners of the Spirit World for new character Xanthe? And what early clue to the new direction in Arkham Tower will spell disaster for Gotham City?

LAZARUS PLANET: OMEGA #1

Written by MARK WAID and GENE LUEN YANG

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, BILLY TAN, and more

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

FATE AND FURY.

The Devil Nezha and his son are at war—with all of humanity caught in the middle! The Lazarus storms are intensifying worldwide, Earth's superheroes are on the ropes, and Batman is living on borrowed time. It's up to Zatanna, the Spectre, the Demon, Klarion, and the rest of the DCU's magic users to join Damian Wayne and set things right—but to do that, they'll have to uncover Nezha's final, explosive secret! Plus: Dreamer has rescued Doctor Fate's helmet from destruction…but why does it keep glowing like that? The Dawn of the DCU begins as the Lazarus Planet saga crashes to a close!

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #5

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

WILL FATHER AND SON RECONCILE…OR RUMBLE?

The Lazarus Volcano has left its impact on planet Earth, but the fallout from Bruce and Damian Wayne's war is far from over. It's been a long road from the initial tensions that drove a wedge between father and son in the pages of Teen Titans, but is the hatchet at last ready to be buried? A bold new chapter in the lives of Batman and Robin begins in this epic final issue!

MONKEY PRINCE #11

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Lazarus Planet event tie-in! Monkey Prince, now at the Hall of Justice with Supergirl, must defend it against the Ultra-Humanite. But it looks like Ultra-Humanite needs to get through not only to acquire secret information about the Monkey King that could defeat Nezha…but also for information about how Marcus is related to the Monkey King. Will Monkey Prince give in to learn his truth but put all the other heroes at risk?