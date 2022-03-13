Chess And Teen Angst YA Graphic Novel, Scholar's Mate For 2024

Scholar's Mate is a new YA graphic novel by Chris Kindred and Coleman Engle about the valedictorian at a science and tech high school who discovers a passion for competitive chess in his senior year, putting him into conflict with his parents' plans for his future. Kiara Valdez at First Second has bought publishing rights to the graphic novel, and publication of Scholar's Mate is planned for 2024.

The Queen's Gambit on Netflix lit a fire under chess-related teen drama a couple of years ago, this may be perfectly placed to pick up on residual interest as well as having a whole history of manga precedent behind it. Chris Kindred posted on Twitter "I grew up on sports manga like Hikaru no Go, so I can't overstate how exciting it is to tell a story like this. We hope you'll love it as much as we do." Kiara Valdez posted "Very excited to be working with @itskindred

and @coleman_engle on their chess and teenage-angst filled YA graphic novel." Chris Kindred and Coleman Engle's agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management handled the deal for world English rights.

Chris Kindred is a game designer, illustrator and writer studying at NYU Game Center in New York City. Coleman Engle is a cartoonist known for Steve Universe, Bee & Puppycat and TMNT.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. InkWell Management Literary Agents is one of the world's leading literary agencies, proudly representing major literary prize winners as well as many of the world's bestselling and best-loved authors. In addition to its full-time agents and their assistants, the InkWell team includes a foreign rights department and contracts manager.