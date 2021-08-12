Chip Zdarsky, Latest Substack Publisher With Public Domain & Kaptara

Chip Zdarsky, author of comics such as Stillwater and Daredevil, and artist on Sex Criminals, is taking his next comic book work to Substack, the latest of a number of comic book creators to do so. And, as Bleeding Cool tried to do when reporting these stories, we put the money up top.

MONTHLY LEVEL—US$7/month: You get all the posts! Full of comics and fun and videos and big zoomz and all that jazz!

ANNUAL LEVEL—US$70/year: All of the above plus signing and variant opportunities!

CHIPNUTS LEVEL—US$250/year: You're a CHIPNUT! You get everything! All of the above plus exclusive zoom hangouts and TWO copies of the super rare CHIPNUT IMAGE VARIANT that will only be available through here! Plus, REMARKS (li'l sketches on variants! Plus future SEEEECRET things!

He will be publishing through Substack a new comic that he is writing and drawing, Public Domain, "about a family of comic creators wrestling with their greatest creation and the people who lay claim to it. It's a look at the industry through a fractured family and will feature a comic book artist nemesis named Brian Stegman."

Chip Zdarsky will also be bringing back his series with Kagan McLeod, previously published by Image Comics, Kaptara, with a new volume two. "Our grand, sci-fi, muscley adventure continues right here on Substack! Kagan has been producing gorgeous pages and I've been writing "interesting" words and we'll be posting the results here for you, along with a handy catch-up guide for the uninitiated! Beyond that, we're making bite-size KAPTARA CHUCKLES installments with up-and-coming creators and old-and-grizzled creators! So many comics!" And, decided to eschew comic conventions for now, Chip Zdarsky will also be offering mail-in signings to Substack subscribers, convention-style panel videos on Zoom, video how-to guides, and sending sketches to subscribers, and offering exclusive variant covers.

Substack has also come under criticism for their decision to hire newsletter writers with rather extreme transphobic opinions, with some comics creators refusing to participate as a result. Chip states "I noticed fellow Substack Professional Molly Ostertag is donating her subscriber money to charity and I think that's a swell idea. So I'm going to do the same. Because this year has been generously funded by a Substack grant, I'm going to donate my portion of the year's subscription money to Rainbow Railroad, a great non-profit that works to help LGBTQI+ people who face persecution globally find safety. It's a great organization." You can read more about them here as well.