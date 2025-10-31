Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: chip zdarsky, lucca

Chip Zdarsky Launches Marvel's Summer 2026 Event, Armageddon, at Lucca

Chip Zdarsky launches Marvel Comics' big summer 2026 event, Armageddon, at Lucca Comics And Games in Italy

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky unveils Marvel's 2026 summer event Armageddon at Lucca Comics & Games in Italy

Armageddon promises to reshape the Avengers like Avengers: Disassembled did for a new generation

Key storylines in Zdarsky's Captain America and Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion set up the event

Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe will play a transformative role in the Marvel Universe

You know, I literally hosted Chip Zdarsky's panel at MCM London Comic Con last weekend with ten seconds' notice, and Chip said he was working on some new Marvel comics things. Did he tell me about this one? No, he waits until he is in another country at another comic con, namely Lucca Comics & Games in Italy, before spilling on this new… thing. Something called Armageddon, because I suppose we have had Apocalypse, Revelation, Genesis, Exodus, Holocaust and The Four Horseman. So why not… Armageddon Assembles? It is an Avengers event after all..

"This June, the Marvel Universe faces ARMAGEDDON! Crafted by industry superstar Chip Zdarsky, ARMAGEDDON will impact the entire Marvel Universe, changing the face of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled, the event that redefined the team for the 21st century. Groundwork for the event will be laid in upcoming storylines in Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's Captain America as well as recent developments in the Ultimate Universe, specifically Miles Morales returning home with Origin Boxes in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5. Armageddon Assembles in June"

Bleeding Cool has noted that The Red Hulk is playing a key role in the new Captain America series in its upcoming second arc, as previously revealed by Chip Zdarsky and C.B. Cebulski at Lucca, as well as the return of S.H.I.E.L.D. While the Origin Boxes, created by the Ultimate Tony Stark and brought back to the 616 to be disposed of carefully, well, possibly they may not be….

As we previously reported, "Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 cover for October by Leinil Yu reveals Miles Morales holding one of the origin boxes, the devices that were used by the Ultimate Tony Stark to try and reverse what original Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker, had done by removing all the superhero origin stories. And putting a new origin in a box for those who would have been superheroes, to gain their abilities once more. They were first seen in Ultimate Universe #1 in 2023 kicking things off, and it seems that the remaining origin boxes will be making a move to the Marvel Universe, given to Miles Morales, the former Ultimate Spider-Man in Ultimate Incursion #5 and taken from the new Ultimate Universe to the 616 Marvel Universe, next seen in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39. And expect them to make big changes to the Marvel Universe, whether or not the Ultimate Universe actually comes to an end or not". And of course, it is…

