Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, ram v

Chip Zdarsky Looks At Who Will Replace Him On Batman

After Chip Zdarsky on Batman, Matt Fraction, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Ram V, Tom Taylor, Eve L Ewing, Tini Howard, Tom King, James Tynion IV?

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky's Batman run concludes with issue #157, passing the torch to new writers.

Speculation surrounds Batman's next writer, with colorful commentary from Zdarsky.

Potential successors include Matt Fraction, Kelly Sue DeConnick, and Tom Taylor.

Bleeding Cool hints at a Batman relaunch with new creative talent in July or August.

It was Bleeding Cool that broke the story that not only would Chip Zdarsky's run on Batman with Jorge Jimenez and Mike Hawthorne be coming to and with Batman #157, but that the series would then continue with Hush 2 from Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb. But who comes next? Well, in this week's ZCN, or Zdarsky Comic News, which basically should be the new Wizard and Chip should just stop doing comics to concentrate on that full time, he talks about who will be coming next.

Bleeding Cool has run the gossip that we will be getting a new Batman #1 in July or August, and trust Chip Zdarsky to make sure that the person taking over the book for the relaunch is one of these people he postulates below. No mention of Zeb Wells or Dan Slott though…

MATT FRACTION Hm, cool plan. Befriend me, launch a hit comic series called Sex Criminals together, watch it open doors for me until | ascend to writing Batman for DC Comics and then swoop in to steal it from me. Very cool.

KELLY SUE DeCONNICK It may sound insane that Kelly Sue married Matt in order to get closer to me so she could stab me in the back twenty years later and write Batman, but here we are.

RAM V Yeah he wrote Detective Comics while I was on Batman, breathing down my neck, waiting for the king to fall. Well, I've fallen, Ram! Happy now? Take the poisoned chalice that is Batman, you monster!

TOM TAYLOR Oh, so you want to write Batman? Well, | guess you should start with Detective and then you'll get Batman in a couple of years after I leave and—ha! I tricked you, you goddamn Aussie! Now you've got to wait until Ram leaves! Ha ha ha

EVE L EWING: I basically made Eve by giving her a ZCN feature, complimenting her work while she plotted to steal Batman from me! Also, she lives in Chicago, where The Dark Knight was filmed. Do I smell that rat Chris Nolan pulling some strings? It's almost too unbelievable! Almost.

TINI HOWARD

Leaves Catwoman a few months ago, almost as if she had a big assignment coming up? Interesting. Also, when we came up with the title "Gotham War" she said "more than you know" — and chuckled to herself. WTF?

Leaves Catwoman a few months ago, almost as if she had a big assignment coming up? Interesting. Also, when we came up with the title "Gotham War" she said "more than you know" — and chuckled to herself. WTF? TOM KING Quite the plan. Create "BatCat" so my mentions are forever flooded with "y no marry" and "bruce and selina r otp and ur garbage' causing me to lose my mind and then you swoop in, reclaiming the title after James Gunn fires you for making Hal Jordan "too sad."

JAMES TYNION IV lol I think he's just fine without Batman

Extract courtesy of CHip Zdarsky… Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen, place your bets, and pick up your copies of Zdarsky Comics News in store now…

ZDARSKY COMIC NEWS #5 BUNDLE OF 10

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

SEP247284

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Chip Zdarsky

CHIP ZDARSKY (Comics, More Comics) delves into the twisted mind of GAIL SIMONE (Birds of Prey, Twitter) and her new book, Uncanny X-Men! Plus: the hard-hitting news you've come to expect from ZCN (none)!In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

ZDARSKY COMIC NEWS #6 BUNDLE OF 10

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

SEP248792

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Chip Zdarsky

A Very Special Holiday Issue! Join CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman, other stuff) as he outs all the grinches of the comics industry and forces them to have holiday cheer!In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

ZDARSKY COMIC NEWS #7 BUNDLE OF 10

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

SEP249138

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Chip Zdarsky

ABSOLUTE ZCN!! Scott Snyder talks Big Batman and Bigger Formats with his new DSTLRY book, YOU WON'T FEEL A THING!In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!