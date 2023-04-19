Chris Claremont Already Working On A New X-Men Comic Today sees the end of X-Treme X-Men that reunited the team of legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont and his oft-creative partner Salvador Larroca.

Today sees the end of X-Treme X-Men that reunited the team of legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont and his oft-creative partner Salvador Larroca. However, it appears that is already working on a follow-up for Marvel Comics. As editor Mark Basso states at the end of today's X-Treme X-Men #5…

"while the X-Treme story has reached its conclusion for now… Chris Claremont's next X-citing X-title is already underway, and we look forward to sharing details on that secret project soon!"

Don't expect a crossover though. Recently Chris Claremont appeared live on the X-Men 60th anniversary vodcast, and stole the show saying, with projection, that events were "The. Biggest. Mistake. We. Ever. Made". And why? Because it was a "huge success". Chris told us that "we thought the world would go back to the way it was before, and in a year or two, we might come up with another idea. But then a higher authority looked at the numbers and circumstances, the retailers and fans wanted another one, so we were told to do it again, now. And it sold even better. As the writer, it was incredibly frustrating, You'd do the crossover, you'd need 2-3 issues to set it up, 2-3 issues to wind it down, and it became harder to do individual issues, and stories between them. I was taught by Stan Lee that comics were single stories. Two-part stories? Okay, they've got to be good. Three-part stories, only the coming of Galactus, and then you have to use the third issue to set up the next story. X-Men was one or two-part stories, even with the Death of Phoenix or Days Of Future Past, and then, suddenly, we were evolving in a different direction. But I'm conflicted; the risk is losing what made the series special in the first place. It was fun, but it took over the bus. As a reader, I felt sad."

So… which character of characters do you hope Chris Claremont it's working on right now? Maybe I can wheedle it out of him next week…