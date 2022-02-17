Chris Claremont & Sid Kotian Tell First Gambit Stories + More To Come

It was July last year that Bleeding Cool reported that Chris Claremont was writing a new Gambit comic book series for Marvel. And now it has been solicited for May 2022, drawn by Sid Kotian. When Claremont first wrote Gambit, he was a man of mystery. And while other writers revealed some of that mystery, it seems that in May it will be Chris Claremont's turn. "Before he joined the X-MEN, Gambit encountered a mysterious girl named 'RO — the mutant STORM regressed to her child self by the nefarious NANNY — and the two went up against the forces of the SHADOW KING! Now, revealed for the first time, Gambit finds his path to becoming the heroic X-Man millions of fans call their favorite… a story of action, intrigue and revenge that made Gambit the mutant he is and forged his relationship with Storm."

But on Facebook, Claremont reveals there is more, much more to come after this, posting "there's something else in the wind, that of course I'm not supposed to talk about. It's a really cool concept, involving some of my favorite characters. I'm really jazzed — this is a wonderful opportunity — both for me as a creator & I hope you as readers. So keep your fingers crossed & watch this space for future updates. All that said, one (big) way for you all to help is to generate great orders & sales for the stories already in the publishing pipeline! So — pester your comics stores — get them enthusiastic about the new work. Jazz your mates so they'll make the orders that'll get Marvel's attention. This is after all a synergistic network — the more you order & buy, the better the title sells, which in turn makes the Powers-That-Be more enthusiastic ( ) about green-lighting more. We're all in this together, mates. If you enjoy my work — & want to read more — make it worth Marvel's & Disney's while!"

GAMBIT #1 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT WILLIAMS

All-NEW ADVENTURES OF THE LEGENDARY THIEF BY CO-CREATOR CHRIS CLAREMONT!

You think you know all there is to know about Remy LeBeau, the Ragin' Cajun, the mutant known as GAMBIT — but legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont has an ace up his sleeve with this new series! Before he joined the X-MEN, Gambit encountered a mysterious girl named 'RO — the mutant STORM regressed to her child self by the nefarious NANNY — and the two went up against the forces of the SHADOW KING! Now, revealed for the first time, Gambit finds his path to becoming the heroic X-Man millions of fans call their favorite! Joined by rising star artist Sid Kotian, Chris weaves a story of action, intrigue and revenge that made Gambit the mutant he is and forged his relationship with Storm. You'll get a charge out of this one, mon ami!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99