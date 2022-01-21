Collector's Paradise North Hollywood Teases Kevin Smith For February

Californian comic book store chain Collector's Paradise has teased something regarding Kevin Smith for their North Hollywood store in February and that whatever it is will be announced in their newsletter this weekend.

It reads "Kevin Smith Noho 2/12/22" – the 12th of February, a Saturday. And behind the letters appears to be the cover to the Masters Of The Universe: Revelation trade paperback collection of Kevin Smith's comic book sequel to the recent TV relaunch by the same name. You can see He-Man's golden locks peeking through. That collection is published on the 22nd of February. Might Collector's Paradise have got some early copies? Might they have gotten a certain someone to pop by the store? Mindless speculation of course. Here's the solicit and cover for the collection;

This is the official comic book prequel to the Netflix television show written by showrunner Kevin Smith and episode writer Tim Sheridan and featuring art by Mindy Lee (Crimson Lotus). Following a vicious Orlax attack on his father King Randor, He-Man learns the creature is linked to the origin of the sword of power. To save Randor and put an end to the chaos He-Man embarks on an epic journey that pits him against his longtime foes Skeletor and Evil-Lyn, and sees Teela take the reins of a powerful legacy. This graphic novel collects the four issue series Masters of the Universe: Revelations and features covers by Stjepan Sejic and pinups from Mike Mignola, Walt Simonson, Bill Sienkiewicz, and more. Collects Masters of the Universe: Revelation #1 – #4.

Collector's Paradise NoHo can be found on 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, California 91601, phone number 818-980-BOOK and e-mail store3@comicsandcards.net. The store was opened in Los Angeles NoHo Art District in 2019, the third Collector's Paradise store in California, following the original Valley store in 1994 and the Old Town Pasadena store in 2010.