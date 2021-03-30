A Look At Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 For Next Month

Here's a first look at next month's second issue of BRZRKR #2, the twelve-issue limited series from Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Ron Garney, Bill Crabtree, and Clem Robins, available in a month on the 28th of April, 2021. And it takes the immortal demi-god back to his days as a caveman again.

U.S. government Doctor Diana Ahuja seeks to unlock the mysterious B.'s memories – lifetimes of violence and tragedy like no one else who has ever lived that began with a fateful decision in ancient Mesopotamia. But is Diana here to help him… or is she serving a darker agenda?In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

BRZRKR #2 features main cover art by Rafael Grampá and variant cover art by Rafael Albuquerque and John Paul Leon.

BRZRKR #1 sold 615,000 copies to comic stores and went to a second printing, the highest ordered first issue by comic shops in the 21st Century. And the best-selling since Jim Lee's WildCATS #1 which sold a million.

As we understand it, orders for BRZRKR #2 came in at almost 148,000 copies, which not only makes it one of the biggest releases in April, but puts it neck-and-neck with creator-owned rival Image's biggest launches – last year's megahit Crossover by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw and Scott Snyder and Tony Daniel's Nocterra.

Even more noteworthy is that #2 fetched those orders without Crossover's 50 retailer-exclusive variant covers, BRZRKR #1's 36 exclusives, or Nocterra's more modest 18 store exclusives. By comparison, Boom made no retailer exclusives available for BRZRKR #2 (in addition to no 1-in-500 or 1-in-1000 incentives), meaning that these impressive sales numbers reflect how quickly retailers are selling through their copies of issue #1…