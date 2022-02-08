Comics Reveal Harley Quinn HBO Season 3 Set In Flash's Central City?

Harley Quinn time! But first… The Flash fights crime in Central City, a fictional American location which first appeared in the Barry Allen Flash's first appearance, Showcase #4 published by DC Comics in 1956. Originally located in Ohio where the real-world city of Athens, was located, it recently switched to be in Missouri. The recent TV series also has Central City in Missouri, although Portland, Oregon and Richmond, Virginia metro areas have also been tagged.

Well, wherever it is, it appears that Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are heading that way for season three of the Harley Quinn Animated Series. In the final issue of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour #6, published digitally as part of DC Universe+ a few weeks ago, and going to print tomorrow, the comic book series sets up Harley and Ivy to continue their adventures into the animated series to return to HBO Max. Filling in the gap between season two and three, in conjunction with the producers of the TV show. And with Tee Franklin and Max Sarin finding a hit series on their hands, something DC Comics didn't quite expect.

And in the conclusion, seeing that journey taking them to Central City. Jitters is the name of the coffee chain from that city as well. One might presume that a) if Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are heading to Central City for Season 3 that b) we might expect the Flash and his Rogues gallery to turn up too, especially with a Flash film in the cinemas and c) maybe take in a cup of coffee while they are at it. This is what Jitter looks like in the "normal" DC Universe.

How it will appear once Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are done with it, that's anyone's guess. Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour #6 is published in print by DC Comics tomorrow (finally).

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE EAT BANG KILL TOUR #6 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Tee Franklin (A) Max Sarin

Ivy seeks out Vixen's help to defeat Mephitic and save Harley before time runs out! Meanwhile, Gordon gets an anonymous invitation to Detroit. And a new friend changes the way Ivy views relationships in this series finale!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/8/2022