Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: brian hurtt, coverwatch, David Rubin, dustin weaver, Fort Psycho, Inaki Miranda, kyle starks, lewis larosa, matt kindt

Coverwatch: Fort Psycho #1 by Matt Kindt & Brian Hurtt

Fort Psycho #1 by Matt Kindt & Brian Hurtt with covers from Lewis LaRosa, Inaki Miranda, David Rubin, Kyle Starks, and Dustin Weaver

Matt Kindt's Flux House imprint at Oni Press launched for Free Comic Book Day with new Mind MGMT and Fort Psycho. And it's the latter with Brian Hurtt, making them the "Matt Hurtt" portmanteau (or should that be porttmantteau given the number of Ts in their names?) and the launch of Fort Psycho #1 in August. With EIC Hunter Gorinson signing off on all the possible variant covers they could possibly want, without calling themselves Absolute Fort Psycho Batman, especially given the MIND MGMT press release, which had all manner of variant covers from the likes of Richard Nixon and Charles Manson. This time they have gone more for actual comic book creators like Lewis LaRosa, Inaki Miranda, David Rubin, Kyle Starks, and Dustin Weaver, including foil, black & white, metal and blank sketch variants. Big names, but no one who's going to attract the attention of the FBI. This time. Here's a preview of the comic and the covers as mentioned… on sale on the 5th of August, 2026 from Oni Press, $5.99, 40 pages, no ads…

"Ten years ago, the nation of Singapore sank into the Pacific Ocean. The underground terrorist network known as The Seven Seals took credit for the largest act of terror in human history. In the aftermath, the United Nations created a strike team of highly trained covert operatives with one mission: locate, identify, and eliminate The Seven Seals' secretive leader. The team's clandestine affairs were to always remain in the shadows – until their final, explosive confrontation with The Seven Seals resulted in a large-scale tragedy too bloody to cover up and too tragic to ignore. Disgraced and disavowed by the governments that trained them, the world's most dangerous secret agents have been convicted for their crimes and sentenced to serve time side-by-side in the one place capable of holding them: their old island headquarters, Fort Cyclone – now known in the media by the derogatory nickname "Fort Psycho." And that's where the official story is about to go terribly, terribly wrong.

"This August, enter an off-the-grid island prison stocked with trained killers, secret betrayals, and the long-buried truth about the mission that led them there as FORT PSYCHO #1 unleashes one of the summer's most formidable line-ups of covers and variants from artists including series co-creator Brian Hurtt alongside powerhouse artists Lewis LaRosa (Punisher MAX), Inaki Miranda (We Live), David Rubin (Black Hammer), Kyle Starks (Wrestle Heist, Kill Them All), and Dustin Weaver (Avengers, Infinity) — including foil, black & white, metal and blank sketch variants."

COVER A BY BRIAN HURTT

COVER B BY LEWIS LAROSA

COVER C BY DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER D BY KYLE STARKS

COVER E BLANK SKETCH

COVER F LaROSA FOIL VARIANT ($8.99)

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY DAVID RUBÍN

B&W VARIANT (1:20) BY DUSTIN WEAVER

B&W VARIANT (1:50) BY LEWIS LaROSA

VARIANT COVER (1:75) BY INAKI MIRANDA

METAL VARIANT (1:125) BY BRIAN HURTT

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