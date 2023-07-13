Posted in: Comics | Tagged: flash gordon, King Features, mad cave, Papercutz

Now Mad Cave Studios Gets Flash Gordon Comic Book Licence

Mad Cave Studios, who recently bought Papercutz, has done a deal with King Features Syndicate to be the master publisher of a new Flash Gordon line. That means developing a full line of new narratives, comics reprints and graphic novels based on the comic strip created by Alex Raymond.

New Flash Gordon graphic novels are planned to be published by Mad Cave Studios in 2024. Additionally, Mad Cave Studios, through their middle-grade imprint, Papercutz, will look to introduce the sci-fi action hero to the next generation through a young readers program.

"As one of the first action heroes Flash Gordon has always been powerhouse in the comics universe,' said King Features' Licensing Director, Christina Nix Lynch. "We're delighted to have a partner like Mad Cave Studios on board who are true Flash fans as well as publishing experts. This program will bring a long-awaited, regular stream of new and legacy content to generations of readers."

Mark Irwin, Mad Cave Senior Vice President, added "From the incredible art of Alex Raymond to the adventures of the Defenders of the Earth, and on to the cult classic Sam Jones-led film, Flash Gordon is an integral part of both the history of comics and the actual DNA of storytelling. Mad Cave and King Features are not only happy to be working together to bring Flash to our readers but also to grow the Flash Gordon legacy."

Allison Pond, CMO, Mad Cave Studios, added, "We are thrilled to announce the official partnership between Mad Cave Studios and King Features in publishing Flash Gordon comics and graphic novels. We are honored to collaborate with King Features to continue the legacy of this iconic series and deliver exciting adventures to readers of all ages."

In addition to the comic strip, Flash has also starred in a live-action film serial, a major movie, a radio drama, novels, comic books, cartoons, and postage stamps. Brian Blessed can always be called upon to say "Gordon's Alive" as King of the Hawkmen.

There were Golden, Silver and Bronze Age Flash Gordon comics from David McKay Publications, Dell, Harvey, Gold Key, King Comics, Charlton and Gold Key. DC Comics published a modernised Dan Jurgens mini-series in 1988. Marvel Comics also had a go in 1995 with Mark Schultz and King Comics Flash artist Al Williamson.

Ardden Entertainment published a Flash Gordon series in 2008, and Dark Horse ran reprints across the archive from 2010. In 2011, Dynamite Entertainment began a new series called Flash Gordon: Zeitgeist with a number of spin-off miniseries, and ran a number of Flash Gordon projects up to 2015. In 2014, Mark Millar was legally challenged over his use of Flash Gordon comparisons in the Image Comics series Starlight, necessitating a number of artistic changes.

Now, for 2024, it's Mad Cave and Papercutz's turn… Gordon's alive.

