Crypt of Shadows #1 Preview: It's Morbin Time

Morbius is featured in this preview of Marvel's Halloween anthology, Crypt of Shadows #1.

Crypt of Shadows #1

by Chris Cooper & Marvel Various & Karen S. Darboe, cover by Leinil Yu

The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying high above it all…but every once in a while, they venture into the darkness that lurks in the hidden corners of the world. There lurk the creatures, the monsters, the vampires…the ones who prey on innocence and goodness. Join us, and some of your favorite heroes, for tales of fangs, claws and silent, stalking swamp creatures to celebrate All Hallows' Eve!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.09"D | 4 oz | 110 per carton

On sale Oct 19, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620463200111

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620463200121 – CRYPT OF SHADOWS 1 BROWN VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620463200131 – CRYPT OF SHADOWS 1 LUBERA VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620463200141 – CRYPT OF SHADOWS 1 STEGMAN MORBIUS VARIANT – $5.99 US

