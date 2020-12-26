Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson Superman Original Art Auctioning Cheap

The week between Christmas and New Year can be a time when comic collectors are off their game. Too busy with things like family pressures, watching sports or complaining online about how lame Wonder Woman 1984 is. Which could mean there are massive deals to be had at auction while other collectors are looking the other way. Such as with the Heritage Auction Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction 122052 online now with days to go. Here are three original art pages by Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson from the early seventies currently going for $25 to $35 apiece. There are plenty of other work in the same auction, Garfield original strips, Walt Kelly Pogo, Art Adams and Mike Kaluta, with equally bargain prices, and that Steve Dillon piece I mentioned earlier. Someone is going to clean up.

Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson Action Comics #408 Story Page 10 Original Art (DC, 1972). Clark Kent and Morgan Edge are featured on this page from "The Hero Superman Doomed to Die!". Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Tape residue at top and bottom edges. In Excellent condition.

From the Murphy Anderson Collection.

Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson Action Comics #411 Story Page 12 Original Art (DC, 1972). Superman works to discourage a wealthy industrialist on this page from "The Day They Sold Superman's Fortress". Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Tape residue at the top and bottom edges. In Excellent condition.

From the Murphy Anderson Collection.

Curt Swan and Murphy Anderson Action Comics #413 Story Page 12 Original Art (DC, 1972). Have Lex Luthor and Brainiac succeeded in bringing about "The Voodoo Doom of Superman"? Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Tape residue at the top and bottom edges. In Excellent condition.

From the Murphy Anderson Collection.

Anyone else going to jump in? Apart from me, that is.