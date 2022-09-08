Dale Keown's First Live YouTube Has Him Asleep For The Last Four Hours

Comic book creator Dale Keown, is best known for his run on Incredible Hulk with Peter David and for creating the comic book Pitt at Image Comics, has gone on to YouTube, about the kind of things that comic creators who were biggest in the eighties and nineties talk about on YouTube. He just launched his first live video where he talks to his fans and, as of writing, that is over five hours long. However, for the last four hours and twenty minutes, he hasn't had as much to say. He seems to have fallen asleep or passed out, but the video has kept running. He is still stirring and breathing, and occasionally moves position, so that's good.

If you go back to the beginning of the video, you can listen to Dale Keown talking in rather extreme language about, well, "Marvel Comics raping the Hulk", about how drunk he is, about how he loves the Hulk but hates Mark Ruffalo, and Marvel and Disney as a whole, and also about his admiration for fellow YouTuber and creator Mandy Summers. But at one point, he slumps forward, falls back and seems to have gone to sleep. His fans are still posting in the comments over four hours later, over his small movements and breathing as signs of life, calling on people to go round there, or just wondering how this is going to end, and when exactly Dale will wake up.

It's a late one for me (hey, my Queen just died), I am planning on going to bed myself, but this video seems so transfixing and mellowing. I hope you are okay, Dale, and don't wake with too large a hangover. But when you do wake, there may still be hundreds of eyes on you.

Screencaps of Dale Keown before…

… and after…

…and right now.

And… edit — as this post was being published, Dale was woken up, apparently none the worse for wear. He has just stepped out and his fans are waiting for him to return.