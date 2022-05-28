Dan Slott On The Doctor Who/Spider-Man Crossover Marvel Said No To

At MCM London Comic Con, Dan Slott phoned in an interview with Titan Comics VP Andrew Sumner about the Doctor Who 2022 Special. He talked at length about the origins of the Spider-Verse, and his history as a Doctor Who fan and how, as a comic book writer, he has wanted to do Doctor Who comic books forever. That, whenever he was at shows (often going to meet Doctor Who actors) Titan Comics would always try to get him to write Doctor Who comic books but he was Marvel-exclusive for any work-for-hire comic books.

He even tried to get Titan, Marvel and the BBC to publish a Doctor Who/Spider-Man crossover, and he has the stories ready, but in the end he said "Marvel was happy being Marvel". He states that they said "maybe you can create a Doctor Who-like character?" but that's not the same. Although, to be fair, Dan Slott has introduced a lot of Docytor Who elements in his Marvel Comics along the way, especially the comparison between Time Lords and Watchers in his recent Reckoning War.

"I would love characters to meet from the different universes. It's impossible not to see Morlun and think that he is The Master." In his planned series, Curt Connor's serum wouldn't be turning him into a Lizard but a proto-Silurian. There would have been five one-shot stories, each with The Doctor and Peter Parker as his companion. Maybe you'll be able to tease out more at subsequent conventions or interviews?

His s Doctor Who 2022 Special features two stories with the Tenth Doctor and Martha Jones with Matthew Dow Jones and the Ninth Doctor and Rose with Mike Collins. He talked about getting a note from the BBC about the stories, saying "no one's ever done that bit in Doctor Who" exclaiming in return "I know!". I got a similar reaction for a bit in my only (published) Doctor Who comics book story, and it's a great feeling, especially if – as I am sure Dan Slott has – you have held that idea in your head for decades waiting for the moment when you got the chance, always afraid that someone else would do it first. And for Dan Slott and Doctor Who, no one did, it seems. He promises an alien planet, period-piece Earth and something different in three stories..And delighted in when he told cover artist Adam Hughes who his baddies were, "you could see he wanted to draw it" as he told him "those are my favourite episodes" that featured them. And not the obvious ones, he promises plenty of cameos and references through the TV show in the comic.

Dan Slott also talked about writing the comics, how he could ask for David Tennant's "I'm so sorry" face. Or David Tennant's "what what what what?" face and get it. And with Mike Collins, you don't even need the dialogue to know what Christopher Eccleston is saying. He also praised Mike Collins for making the eighties section look incredibly eighties Doctor Who, reflecting the budget limitations of the show, for backgrounds, ray guns, spaceship design, then later repurposing those elements in new ways. We also learned how Dan Slott got to see the Clara mural on the TARDIS prop when visiting the set at the BBC a year before the relevant episode aired, knowing what the significance of it and having to keep it a secret for a year. He is used to sitting on secrets, but that was a hard one for him. He mentioned another, at a Marvel premiere, when he was first introduced to Kevin Feige, "we should talk about She-Hulk" but that was all. But couldn't tell anyone. "You have to keep it in the vault." He talked about the creative team of that show as well, how they cherry-picked their favourite bits from the comics, including John Byrne's fourth-wall breaking, Dan Slott's law firm, and Charles Soule's run too.

The Doctor Who 2022 Special will be published on the 5th of October, 2022.

DOCTOR WHO SPECIAL 2022 ONE SHOT CVR A HUGHES

TITAN COMICS

FEB221715

(W) Dan Slott (A) Christopher Jones, Matthew Dow Smith (CA) Adam Hughes

AN EPIC STORY BY EISNER AWARD-WINNING WRITER DAN SLOTT THAT SEES COMPANION MARTHA JONES CAPTURED BY THE INSATIABLE PYROMETHS! HER ONLY HOPE FOR SURVIVAL IS TO KEEP THEM DISTRACTED WITH SENSATIONAL UNTOLD TALES OF THE TENTH DOCTOR FACING OFF AGAINST HIS GREATEST FOES – BOTH CLASSIC AND NEW! FEATURES A BONUS STORY STARRING THE NINTH DOCTOR AND ROSE TYLER!In Shops: Oct 05, 2022 SRP: $7.99