Danny Lore & Seth Smith Auction Kicks Graphic Novel to Scholastic

Danny Lore and Seth Smith have auctioned their debut middle-grade graphic novel by Kicks, picked up by Cassandra Pelham Fulton at Scholastic/Graphix.

Kicks is a contemporary quest story with themes of family, friendship, and queer romance that features a pair of Black siblings and their best friend, who must travel and battle their way through the five boroughs of NYC to recover items stolen from their family's magical tailor shop.

Kicks will be published by Scholastic/Graphix in 2024. Danny Lore and Seth Smith's agent, Susan Graham at Einstein Literary represented the creators in the deal for world rights.

Danny Lore is a queer black writer/editor raised in Harlem and currently based in the Bronx. They've worked in comics and gaming shops with comics work including Queen Of Bad Dreams from Vault Comics, Quarter Killer for Comixology, James Bond for Dynamite and is the new writer on Marvel Comics' Champions series. They also edited The Good Fight anthology and The Wilds from Black Mask comics. Of the new graphic novel, he tweeted "I've been holding onto this one for a bit and I will be holding on a bit longer- but I am so excited to tell the world to expect it!!!! Oh and the name? Kicks? Yeah it's exactly what you think."

Seth Smith is an illustrator and digital designer from Atlanta, who has drawn comics such as Marvel Action Chillers and Rolled And Told.

Einstein Literary Management is a full-service independent literary agency who represent a broad range of literary and commercial fiction, as well as books for children and young adults, and select non-fiction including cookbooks, memoir, and narrative.

Scholastic is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America.