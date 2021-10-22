Daredevil #35 Preview: Will Bullseye Kill Elektra… AGAIN?!

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Next in line for our very special treatment is this preview of Daredevil #35, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Elektra and Typhoid Mary have teamed up to take on a bunch of Bullseye clones in the preview, but the last time Elektra and Bullseye faced off, well… it didn't end well for her. But Marvel wouldn't let Elektra die against a bunch of stupid clones, would they? Of course not. How do we know? She's got her own Devil's Reign tie-in scheduled for January, of course! Check out the preview below.

DAREDEVIL #35

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211222

AUG211223 – DAREDEVIL #35 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Marco Checchetto

"LOCKDOWN" CONTINUES AS BULLSEYE REIGNS OVER NYC!

From the series that's taken the comics world by storm for over two years, it's the grudge match of the century: BULLSEYE VS. ELEKTRA!

RATED T+

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $3.99

