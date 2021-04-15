Dark Horse Recalls And Reprints Jenny Zero #1, Goes To $30 on eBay

Copies of the new Dark Horse comics, Jenny Zero #1 by Dave Dwonch, Brockton McKinney and Magenta King, are selling for up to $30 on eBay, because Dark Horse has issued a recall notice. Problems with printing, it seems, duplicate pages, pages in the wrong place, that sort of thing.

The replacement copies will arrive in comics stores for the 5th of May, Jenny Zero #2 has now been delayed until the 2nd of June and Jenny Zero #3 delayed until the 7th of July.

JENNY ZERO #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB210259

(W) Dave Dwonch, Brockton McKinney (A/CA) Magenta King

Meet Jenny Tetsuo, the hard drinkin', hard partyin' daughter of beloved superhero, Mega Commander Zero. After washing out as the military's top kaiju killer, "Jenny Zero" now lives the celebutante life with her hotel heiress and publicist best friend, Dana Sheraton. But when the massive creatures return, Jenny must decide if she can sober up and save the world! From Dave Dwonch (Cyrus Perkins and the Haunted Taxi Cab, Mind Palace), Brock McKinney (MAD Magazine, Full Moon Deadly Ten films) and superstar in the making, Magenta King comes a new hero for a new decade! In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

JENNY ZERO #2 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR210297

(W) Dave Dwonch, Brockton McKinney (A/CA) Magenta King

Jenny's BIG secret revealed . . . and no one is more shocked than HER! With the discovery that she's more like her father, Mega Commander Zero, than she thought, Jenny must now fight off a legion of monsters, save a city from destruction-and find enough alcohol to forget the entire ordeal!In Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $3.99

JENNY ZERO #3 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

APR210424

(W) Dave Dwonch, Brockton McKinney (A/CA) Magenta King

The student meets her mentor when Jenny discovers one of her father's oldest friends, Aiko, has been waiting for her to sober up long enough to teach Jenny the ways of a true Drunken Master. Meanwhile, Fujimoto finally unearths the Action Science Police's dirty secret-but is it too late to save Jenny from the fallout?In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99