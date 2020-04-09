Dave Sim Parodies Neal Adams For Super-Cerebus Vs COVID-19

Cerebus creator Dave Sim is spending the coronavirus pandemic with his friends creating new cut-and-paste Cerebus In Hell comic books and releasing them free, digitally. This is all in the aim of promoting and increasing sales for his upcoming Cerebus In Hell print comic books, that Diamond is currently not distributing, but will cost money on publication. Here is the planned wraparound cover.

His third such free volume is called Super-Cerebus Vs. Covid-19 and it parodies Neal Adams' Superman Vs Muhammad Ali. Cerebus takes the Superman role, Covid-19 takes the Ali role. The comic plays out a boxing match between the two, before getting bored and going back to Cerebus' cell in hell, where he is rooming with Covid-19. Because of course he is.

The comic also gives us the Donald J Cerebus character in this time of trial. It comes free with possibly the most tone-deaf comment about the pandemic's reported effect on domestic abuse. Will putting such words in the mouth of Donald Trump Cerebus make the intent ironic, or is it just a way of slipping in a seventies-style gag to a modern audience, in the manner of Jimmy Carr? I'm sure Sim will be providing a full refund to anyone who asks.

The comic can be downloaded for free here, the previous two comics are here and here. Details of his upcoming print Cerebus In Hell comic, Attractive Cousins, can be found here.

SUPER-CEREBUS VS. COVID-19 ONE SHOT

(W) Dave Sim & Friends (A) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim Et Friends (CA) Benjamin Hobbs

Not again?!? Yes, we're afraid so… and this time… there's BOXING. No really, several pages of it. There's even low class types running the whole thing and VEGAS-style bets, just like in the Real World! Look, we're really tired so if there is an oddball conspiracy theory about SWEAT (yeah, that stuff under your arms) and a few phallic jokes we hope you'll let it slide. Social Distancing is still being defined on a daily basis. CEREBUS is your go-to-guy for answers to your Frequently Asked Questions about Covid-19. More from the irrepressible Donald J. Cerebus. And we meet a new enemy. An enemy so dangerous that… well, maybe we'll find out if said enemy can settle up with the UPS guy.

Online: Now SRP: FREE