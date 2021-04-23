Dave Sim Suggests Owning Unethical Spider-Vark Could Be A Hate Crime
Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. In July 2021, that will mean The Unethical Spider-Vark, parodying the first appearance of The Punisher in Spider-Man. Well, if Marvel won't publish Punisher comics anymore, Dave Sim will – even if it's not with Punisher-roach. The comic solicitations suggests that even owning this particular issue of the Cerebus In Hell series might be considered a hate crime which, considering where Dave Sim has gone before, might be saying something.
UNETHICAL SPIDER-VARK ONE SHOT
AARDVARK VANAHEIM
MAY211064
(W) Benjamin Hobbs, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs (CA) Benjamin Hobbs (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim
It's part comic book and part university-level ethics test. So there are no right answers, just widely accepted university echo-chamber cultural prejudices updated hourly by God-alone-knows who. And you thought the different Crises on Infinite Whatever changes were difficult to keep up with! By the time this one actually comes out, owning a copy could qualify as a hate crime! How exciting for you, the unwary purchaser! In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $4.00
Here's the comic it parodied, recently selling copies on eBay for $5,500 at CGC 9.0.
And here's the latest collection of those one-shots.
SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 04
AARDVARK VANAHEIM
MAY211065
(W) Dave Sim, Sandeep Atwal (CA) Benjamin Hobbs, Lee Thacker (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim
Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark) continue! Featuring Jingles' 10 CGC-graded copies of Love & Rockets No. 21; If only Cerebus had married Maggie and Hopey; Cerebus develops "Cerebus Go"; God vs. Tarim; "Aardvark Amuck"; Infernal Realms Police Training; John Lennon in Hell?; Dante starts a dating site; Cerebus is an S.G.A. seeking a P.O.P.; Dante seeks Less Talkative Beatrice; The Batvark Codpiece goes Viral; No boy sidekicks for Batvark; Giant Fire-Breathing Nintendo Dragon Parallel Universe Video-Game Robot Reboot apps; and more! Collects Love and Aardvarks #1, The Undateable Cerebus #1, The Un-Bendable Cerebus #1, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Cerebi #1. In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $19.95