Dave Sim Suggests Owning Unethical Spider-Vark Could Be A Hate Crime

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. In July 2021, that will mean The Unethical Spider-Vark, parodying the first appearance of The Punisher in Spider-Man. Well, if Marvel won't publish Punisher comics anymore, Dave Sim will – even if it's not with Punisher-roach. The comic solicitations suggests that even owning this particular issue of the Cerebus In Hell series might be considered a hate crime which, considering where Dave Sim has gone before, might be saying something.

UNETHICAL SPIDER-VARK ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

MAY211064

(W) Benjamin Hobbs, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs (CA) Benjamin Hobbs (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim

It's part comic book and part university-level ethics test. So there are no right answers, just widely accepted university echo-chamber cultural prejudices updated hourly by God-alone-knows who. And you thought the different Crises on Infinite Whatever changes were difficult to keep up with! By the time this one actually comes out, owning a copy could qualify as a hate crime! How exciting for you, the unwary purchaser! In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $4.00

Here's the comic it parodied, recently selling copies on eBay for $5,500 at CGC 9.0.

