DC Comics December 2020 Solicitations Frankensteined – Endless Winter

DC Comics will probably announce their December 2020 solicitations ahead of this weekend's DC Fandome too. Here's a look at everything they have rustled up so far, Frankensteined together, as is our wont. And it begins with just a title – Endless Winter.

ENDLESS WINTER #1

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: WAR OF THE GODS #1 (December 1)

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

In this 48-page, $5.99 Prestige Format one-shot, the realms of the gods have been turned upside down and inside out, on the verge of engulfing Earth and its people. Only one hero stands to defend it: Wonder Woman! But this dark mirror image of an epic tale features a Wonder Woman who is ready to destroy our world! Cursed by the evil goddess of magic, Hecate, the Amazon warrior princess Diana has become a weapon of vengeance ready to tear down any god or superhero that stands in her way. Will Earth and its heroes survive her might? Or are they doomed to worship the dark princess of the Amazons for the rest of eternity?!

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS (December 15)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by MIKE PERKINS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

When the Anti-Monitor's deadly grudge match with the Multiverse was finally foiled, there was only one Earth left! But which Earth? That was crucial to what would happen next. In one timeline, Earth-1's Superman stopped the Superman of Earth-2 from going into final battle, but in the Dark Multiverse, it's Jor-L of Earth-2 who survives, changing the landscape for all that follows! When Surtur comes looking to crush all life, the beleaguered heroes jump into their next big battle, jumping from one Crisis to the next…but will the last days of the Justice Society of America play out differently if Green Lantern Alan Scott steps into the darkness?

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: DARK NIGHTS: METAL #1 (December 29)

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING and SCOTT SNYDER

Art by KARL MOSTERT and TREVOR SCOTT

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

In the event-defining epic Dark Nights: Metal, the Justice League defeated the vile Barbatos and his Dark Knights to save our universe from sinking into the abyss of the Dark Multiverse. But… what if they failed? What if Barbatos reigned victorious? Enter an alternate timeline where the DCU as you know it has been dragged down into the darkness. Witness the Justice League you once knew, hideously transformed into dragons who serve at the mercy of evil. Duke Thomas, the Last Monitor, will have to seek out Nightwing and the few remaining survivors of the Metal event to assemble the Final Justice League in an attempt to save the Multiverse. Featuring a story by Dark Nights: Metal architect Scott Snyder, rising stars Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and art by red-hot artist Karl Mostert, you won't want to miss the biggest, loudest arena rock concert in the history of the DC Universe! Earlier this year, Bleeding Cool reported that DC Comics had moved some creators from certain books onto a new Batman: Black And White series, rather than furlough them or tell them to stop working. Today, DC Comics has confirmed that series exists and will be launching in December.

BATMAN: BLACK AND WHITE #1 (OF 6)

Paul Dini & Andy Kubert

Tim Seeley & Kelley Jones

Emma Rios

John Arcudi & James Harren

Gabriel Hardman & Corinna Bechko

JH Williams III

Tom King & Mitch Gerads

G. Willow Wilson & Greg Smallwood

Sophie Campbell

David Aja

Dustin Weaver

Bilquis Evely

Joshua Williamson & Riley Rossmo

James Tynion IV & Tradd Moore

Lee Weeks

Chip Zdarsky & Nick Bradshaw

Covers by Greg Capullo, Peach Momoko, J.H. Williams

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #1 (RES) (OF 12)

Gotham City. Today. Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle have rekindled their long-running, on-again, off-again relationship. Believing all obstacles are removed from their path, they once again begin operating as a duo in their secret lives: Batman and Catwoman working together to fight crime. In Batman/Catwoman, a crime story told across three separate timelines, Tom King, Clay Mann and Tomeu Morey return to the romantic saga of Batman and Catwoman, continuing the story they began in the pages of Batman!

There's the past, when The Bat and The Cat first fell in love. Did they meet on the street? Or was it on a boat? Rooftops, ramparts and gargoyles, and over 80 years of fans that have read their comics, are their only witnesses.

There's the distant future, where after a long and happy marriage Bruce Wayne has passed away. Selina Kyle decides to settle an old score without having to worry about the Batman objecting. Catwoman is serving a very cold dish: Revenge.

And in the present, Bruce and Selina's union is threatened by the arrival of one of Batman's past flings, Andrea Beaumont, a.k.a. Phantasm. Beaumont's return calls into question how each character chooses to operate in their costumed, and personal, lives, and any move by Phantasm could change the fate of Bruce and Selina's future.

The only other person besides Bruce and Selina to have been along for the whole ride has been the Joker, and what he did in the past is going to have direct consequences on today and tomorrow. Batman's greatest foe will intervene any time Batman and Catwoman try to take steps towards peace—he already robbed fans of a Bat/Cat wedding celebration! Any change in the Caped Crusader's life will be matched with the chaos of the Clown Prince of Crime…

…and the Joker's not leaving any witnesses. Not even a gargoyle. Will Selina make good on her final kill?

Cover by Clayy Mann and Tomeu Morey and a variant cover by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair. Black Label 17+

GENERATIONS SHATTERED #1 (OF 6)

by Dan Jurgens, Robert Venditti, and Andy Schmidt, with art by Ivan Reis, Bryan Hitch, Kevin Nowlan, Aaron Lopresti, Fernando Pasarin, Paul Pelletier

A threat of cosmic proportion to DC's newest (and oldest) universe compels one of the most unusual groups of heroes ever assembled to take on the most mysterious foe they have ever encountered. Join the original Batman, Kamandi, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, Dr. Light, Steel, and Sinestro in their quest to save the universe before time runs out!"

$9.99 80-page one-shot