DC Comics Have Their Version Of Marvel's Multiversal Masters of Evil

For Free Comic Book Day this year, Marvel Comics previewed Avengers #50 with a Multiversal Masters Of Evil, drawing together figures of different realities and times together as a new Avengers threat.

At the end of the previous issue of Injustice Frontier #4, we got a look at another team…

And in the new issue, out tomorrow, a better name for them, Injustice Incarnate! Made up of alternate reality parallel versions of DC's villains, banded together as a team. Just like the Multiversal Masters of Evil.

Injustice Incarnate! Is this another one of those examples of DC and Marvel Comics parallel storytelling? Dark Ages by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello when the power goes out in the Marvel Universe out this week has a very familiar feel to Jock's Batman: One Dark Knight about just one night when the electricity in Gotham is turned off. But there is a history of this sort of thing, X-Men and Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing and Man-Thing, Batman RIP, and The Death Of Captain America (which saw both shot by magic bullets that sent them back in time to relive past lives in a spinoff mini-series.) And the British Dennis The Menace and the American Dennis The Menace both debuted in the same week – with very different tones. It doesn't stop feeling weird though. Infinite Frontier #5 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday – and this is just one of the mad batshitness it has to offer…

INFINITE FRONTIER #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico, Paul Pelletier, Jesus Merino (CA) Mitch Gerads

Roy Harper finds himself forced to do things on his own. He's been through a lot since he was Green Arrow's sidekick, and usually, the only person he can count on is himself. Hence, he's hiding the fact that he's back from the dead from his old friends. He comes across Jade, who has also been stranded by herself—can he help her while letting her help him? Because neither of them can handle Darkseid all by their lonesome. Meanwhile, Barry Allen sends out a call: it's time for all the heroes exploring the Infinite Frontier to come to the Omega Planet! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/31/2021