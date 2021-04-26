DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United

You can't move these days without someone creating a new version of the Justice League of America. Whther that's Justice League Dark, Justice League Infinity, Justice Incarnate – and one day someone will let me write a Justice League series led by Poison Ivy called The Ivy League. But in Justice League #64 and #65, out in July, Brian Bendis is creating a new version of… the Legion Of Superheroes. Yes, his first series was cancelled but he's keeping it going, with the first superhero team for the United Planets – that will one day be the Legion. And they are called The United. Which probably means they won't be for long. The Titanic "unsinkable" syndrome. Described as "a galactic Justice League" maybe it will allow Brian Bendis to visit his data writing the Guardians Of The Galaxy comic book…

And it looks like, alongside Bendis, the team will be co-created by one of my favourite comic artists of the last forty years, Steve Pugh…

Justice League #64

story by Brian Michael Bendis and Ram V

art by Steve Pugh and Sumit Kumar

cover by David Marquez

ON SALE : 7/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by Jason Howard

US $5.99 (card stock) Introducing…the United! This all-new all-star group of alien warriors represents all voices in the newly formed United Planets. A galactic Justice League, if you will. The first Legion of Super-Heroes? Sort of. The United comes to the new Justice League for help because the biggest threat to the universe is on the loose, and all roads lead to…Superman. All this, and Aquaman has some surprising news. This big, bold, universe-spanning story serves as a perfect hopping-on point for fans curious where their favorite DC heroes go next!

Plus: While the Justice League Dark regroups after hitting the books (literally), all eyes turn toward Gotham, where Merlin's followers gather to protect a mysterious weapon. Now it'll take not one knight but two to infiltrate the cult and save reality. Batman guest-stars as the Eternal Knight's new squire in this action-packed tale!