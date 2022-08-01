DC Comics To Start Publishing 85th Anniversary Collections

Action Comics #1, the first appearance of Superman, was published on the 18th of April 1938. What does that mean? Well, it means it is time for DC Comics to start scheduling 85th Anniversary Collections. Starting with Superman with a Superman: The 85th Anniversary Collection published by DC Comics and lined up by Penguin Random House for the 18th of April 2023, for $49.99. And then a drip drip drip of everything else, Batman, Wonder Woman, Robin, Catwoman and Aquaman, until we start up again with Superman's 90th anniversary.

Superman: The 85th Anniversary Collection TPB $49.99

DC Comics

On sale Apr 18, 2023 | 496 Pages | 978-1-77952-170-5

Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive… The Man of Steel fights a never-ending battle for truth and justice! From his blue uniform to his flowing red cape to the "S" shield on his chest, Superman is one of the most immediately recognizable and beloved DC Super Heroes of all time. The Man of Steel is the ultimate symbol of truth, justice, and hope. He is the world's first Super Hero and a guiding light to all. The Superman: The 85th Anniversary Collection includes Action Comics (1938-2011) #1-2, #23, #60, #182, #305, #395, #473, #643, #732, Action Comics (2011-2016) #7, DC Comics Presents#26, Superman (1994-2006) #1 and #81, Superman (1939-1986) #1, #30, #65, #133, #167, #287, #400, Superman (2018-2021) #18, Superman Confidential #1, Superman: Rebirth #1, Superman: The Man of Steel #1, and World's Finest Comics #176.

Maybe DC Comics should just print up new dust jackets for all the 75th and 80th-anniversary books sitting in stacks on the shelves at Ollie's… sorry, was that too far?

Superman was created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, and debuted in the comic book Action Comics #1 in 1938. He was the best-selling superhero in American comic books, and became the foundation stone for National Comics, later DC Comics, up until the 1980s when people discovered bats and mutants. Occasionally mutant bats.