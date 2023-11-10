Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: black adam, shadows of the bat

DC Officially Cancels Black Adam Vol 2: East Of Egypt

Bleeding Cool has been reporting on a spate, it seems, of DC cancellations and that now, surprisingly, includes Black Adam Vol 2.

Bleeding Cool has been reporting on a spate, it seems, of DC Comics cancelling planned paperback or softcover editions of recent collections of comic books, preferring to let the more expensive hardcover editions stand. The latest to fall foul of this are the paperback editions of Tales of the Amazons, Batman: Shadows of the Bat: The Tower and Batman: Shadows of the Bat: House of Gotham. While the Black Adam Vol. 2: East of Egypt has been cancelled in its entirety – it never had a hardcover. You'll just have to make do with Vol 1 or find the back issues. While Green Arrow Vol. 1: Reunion now has a $19.99 cover price, a change from its originally solicited cover price of $16.99.

Tales of the Amazons Paperback

by Michael Conrad, Marcio Takara

After returning from the dead, Diana will face her greatest foe yet: A world that has moved on without her! Discover the stories of Diana, Artemis, and Nubia, as they all build toward the Trial of the Amazons crossover series. After the events of Dark Nights: Metal Diana has returned from the Sphere of the Gods. Where she should be feeling joyful, Diana can't help feeling lost and purposeless. Has the world moved on without Wonder Woman in her absence? As Diana travels to visit an old friend, she's faced with quite literal dark reflections of herself being puppeteer by her old nemesis, the Image-Maker. Meanwhile a prophecy of doom has come to the world of the Amazons, all leading to the Trial of the Amazons crossover event! Collects Wonder Woman #781-784; Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1; Artemis: Wanted #1; Olympus: Rebirth #1; Nubia: Coronation Special #1

Batman: Shadows of the Bat: The Tower Paperback

by Mariko Tamaki, Ivan Reis, Amancay Nahuelpan

Arkham Asylum has fallen, and in its place, Arkham Tower has risen in the heart of the city! A pitch made by the mysterious Dr. Wear. What secrets are held in Arkham Tower and what does it mean for Batman? A state-of-the-art facility, Arkham Tower, has been erected in the heart of Gotham City! It's advertised as a place for healing, but what is its mysterious founder Dr. Wear hiding? That's just the question that leads the Bat-Family to infiltrate the facility and unravel the dark secrets locked away in Arkham Tower. Will this fact-finding mission turn into a rescue operation for Batman and his team…and is there an even more mysterious threat than Dr. Wear at play? Collects the complete Batman: Shadows of the Bat: The Tower story from Detective Comics Detective Comics #1047-1058.

Batman: Shadows of the Bat: House of Gotham Paperback

by Matthew Rosenberg, Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire

For a long time two houses have overlooked Gotham City, beckoning its broken: Wayne Manor and Arkham Asylum. Explore the impact that Batman and Arkham Asylum have had on the city…through the eyes of a boy whose life was changed forever by The Joker one dreadful night early in the Dark Knight's career! A boy's parents were killed by The Joker, and he fell through the cracks of the system. Instead of being sent to a facility that could care for him and his trauma, he was sent to Arkham Asylum! It's a cycle of violence the Dark Knight has no answer for as Gotham's most vulnerable struggle to keep their heads above water! Collects the complete Batman: Shadows of the Bat: House of Gotham story from Detective Comics Detective Comics #1047-1058.

Black Adam Vol. 2: East of Egypt Paperback – January 2, 2079

by Christopher Priest, Rafa Sandoval

There is no redemption for Black Adam. Or is there? Picking up where Black Adam Vol. 1 left off, Black Adam Vol. 2 collects Black Adam #7-12. These stories include Bolt contracting the same sickness that killed Black Adam, and Black Adam has disappeared? Then, in the 24th century B.C., with Teth-Adam—Egypt's original, cheerful, and noble champion of Shazam—facing his greatest challenge in the person of his former enslaver, now sorcerously enhanced to become Ibac the Invincible! Mighty Adam's heroic defense of Egypt is compromised by the dark secret he harbors. Meanwhile, in the present day Black Adam's actions spark unrest at home in Kahndaq!

