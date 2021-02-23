DC Universe Infinite Targets Fans of Oprah, Zack Snyder in March

The DC Universe App may have been sacrificed at the altar of HBO Max, but it lives on in the form of a Marvel Unlimited clone called DC Universe Infinite. And the team behind DC Universe Infinite isn't planning to rest on their laurels, announcing that they will target both Oprahbronies and Snyderbronies this March.

For the Snyderbronies, the hardcore fans of director Zack Snyder, DC Universe Infinite subscribers will get a chance to pre-order the Zack Snyder's Justice League Funko Pop collection early. Show your support for Zack Snyder by preordering these overpriced hunks of vinyl ASAP, folks!

From a DC press release:

Coming this March, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscribers receive early access to pre-order DC's limited edition ZACK SNYDER JUSTICE LEAGUE FUNKO POP! four-pack collection, available exclusively in the DC SHOP! More details, including images, are forthcoming.

That news is so exciting Bleeding Cool had to make a completely separate article about it! But the hardcore fans of Zack Snyder aren't the only ones DC is looking to pull in with this scheme. They're also targeting fans of Oprah Winfrey, as the DC Universe Infinite service is launching its own book club!

Next, do you want to dive into all the great DC stories, but not sure where to start? You're not alone! Starting this March, DC is launching the DC BOOK CLUB, a reading event happening on DC's on-platform Community, designed to help fans at any level discover new favorites, dive deeper into the comics they love, and connect with a friendly, like-minded comic book community. Each month's DC BOOK CLUB event will feature limited time free-to-read titles on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE, exclusive perks and copper-to-copper connections with special guest talent. Stay tuned for all the details!

Here's the full schedule of what's coming out on DC Universe Infinite in March:

Week of 3/1

Let Them Live! 3

Batman (1940-2011) 207

Super Friends (1976-1981) 40

Wonder Woman (1942-1986) 111

Static (1993-1997) 6

Hardware (1993-1997) 6

Batman/Superman 11

Detective Comics 1026—tie-in to "The Joker War"

Legion of Super-Heroes 8

Red Hood: Outlaw 48—tie-in to "The Joker War

Teen Titans Annual 2

The Last God 8

Wonder Woman 761

Action Comics 1024

Amethyst 5

Batman Beyond 46

John Constantine: Hellblazer 9

Justice League Dark 25

Plunge 6

Suicide Squad 8

The Flash 760

The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage 4

Injustice: Year Zero 11

Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace 18

Batman: Gotham Nights 22

DCeased: Hope at World's End 15

Week of 3/8

Batman (1940-2011) 233

Super Friends (1976-1981) 41

Wonder Woman (1942-1986) 113

Blood Syndicate (1993-1996) 1

Icon (1993-1997) 6

Batgirl 48—tie-in to "The Joker War

Batman 98—"The Joker War" part four!

DCeased: Dead Planet 3

Hellblazer: Rise and Fall 1

Justice League 52

Strange Adventures 5

The Dreaming: Waking Hours 2

Young Justice 18

Shazam! 14

The Terrifics 30

Injustice: Year Zero 12

Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace 19

Week of 3/15

Let Them Live! 4

Detective Comics (1937-2011) 111

Super Friends (1976-1981) 42

Wonder Woman (1942-1986) 123

Static (1993-1997) 7

Hardware (1993-1997) 7

Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis 1

Nightwing 74—tie-in to "The Joker War

Superman 25

The Green Lantern Season Two 7

Wonder Woman 762

Batman & the Outsiders 16

Hawkman 27

Justice League Odyssey 24

The Flash 761

Wonder Woman 1984 Museum Mayhem 1

Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace 20

Batman: The Adventures Continue 15

Week of 3/22

Challenge of the Super Sons 1

Justice League of America (1960-1987) 112

Super Friends (1976-1981) 43

Wonder Woman (1942-1986) 143

Blood Syndicate (1993-1996) 2

Icon (1993-1997) 7

Batman 99—"The Joker War" part 5!

Catwoman 25—tie-in to "The Joker War

Detective Comics 1027

Justice League 53—"Doom Metal" part one of five

Metal Men 10

Teen Titans 45

The Batman's Grave 10

Raised By Wolves 1

Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace 21

Batman: The Adventures Continue 16

Week of 3/29

Challenge of the Super Sons 2

Let Them Live! 5

Harley Quinn Black + White + Red 15

Harley Quinn Black + White + Red 16

Harley Quinn Black + White + Red 17

Justice League of America (1960-1987) 159

Super Friends (1976-1981) 44

Wonder Woman (1942-1986) 198

Static (1993-1997) 8

Hardware (1993-1997) 8

Batgirl 49—tie-in to "The Joker War

Batman/Superman 12

Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal 1

Justice League Dark 26

Shazam! 15

The Last God 9

Action Comics 1025

Batman Beyond 47

Suicide Squad 9

The Flash 762

Aquaman 63

Injustice: Year Zero 13