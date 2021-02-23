DC Universe Infinite Targets Fans of Oprah, Zack Snyder in March

The DC Universe App may have been sacrificed at the altar of HBO Max, but it lives on in the form of a Marvel Unlimited clone called DC Universe Infinite. And the team behind DC Universe Infinite isn't planning to rest on their laurels, announcing that they will target both Oprahbronies and Snyderbronies this March.
For the Snyderbronies, the hardcore fans of director Zack Snyder, DC Universe Infinite subscribers will get a chance to pre-order the Zack Snyder's Justice League Funko Pop collection early. Show your support for Zack Snyder by preordering these overpriced hunks of vinyl ASAP, folks!
From a DC press release:
Coming this March, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscribers receive early access to pre-order DC's limited edition ZACK SNYDER JUSTICE LEAGUE FUNKO POP! four-pack collection, available exclusively in the DC SHOP! More details, including images, are forthcoming.
That news is so exciting Bleeding Cool had to make a completely separate article about it! But the hardcore fans of Zack Snyder aren't the only ones DC is looking to pull in with this scheme. They're also targeting fans of Oprah Winfrey, as the DC Universe Infinite service is launching its own book club!
Next, do you want to dive into all the great DC stories, but not sure where to start? You're not alone! Starting this March, DC is launching the DC BOOK CLUB, a reading event happening on DC's on-platform Community, designed to help fans at any level discover new favorites, dive deeper into the comics they love, and connect with a friendly, like-minded comic book community. Each month's DC BOOK CLUB event will feature limited time free-to-read titles on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE, exclusive perks and copper-to-copper connections with special guest talent. Stay tuned for all the details!
Here's the full schedule of what's coming out on DC Universe Infinite in March:
Week of 3/1
Let Them Live! 3
Batman (1940-2011) 207
Super Friends (1976-1981) 40
Wonder Woman (1942-1986) 111
Static (1993-1997) 6
Hardware (1993-1997) 6
Batman/Superman 11
Detective Comics 1026—tie-in to "The Joker War"
Legion of Super-Heroes 8
Red Hood: Outlaw 48—tie-in to "The Joker War
Teen Titans Annual 2
The Last God 8
Wonder Woman 761
Action Comics 1024
Amethyst 5
Batman Beyond 46
John Constantine: Hellblazer 9
Justice League Dark 25
Plunge 6
Suicide Squad 8
The Flash 760
The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage 4
Injustice: Year Zero 11
Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace 18
Batman: Gotham Nights 22
DCeased: Hope at World's End 15
Week of 3/8
Batman (1940-2011) 233
Super Friends (1976-1981) 41
Wonder Woman (1942-1986) 113
Blood Syndicate (1993-1996) 1
Icon (1993-1997) 6
Batgirl 48—tie-in to "The Joker War
Batman 98—"The Joker War" part four!
DCeased: Dead Planet 3
Hellblazer: Rise and Fall 1
Justice League 52
Strange Adventures 5
The Dreaming: Waking Hours 2
Young Justice 18
Shazam! 14
The Terrifics 30
Injustice: Year Zero 12
Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace 19
Week of 3/15
Let Them Live! 4
Detective Comics (1937-2011) 111
Super Friends (1976-1981) 42
Wonder Woman (1942-1986) 123
Static (1993-1997) 7
Hardware (1993-1997) 7
Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis 1
Nightwing 74—tie-in to "The Joker War
Superman 25
The Green Lantern Season Two 7
Wonder Woman 762
Batman & the Outsiders 16
Hawkman 27
Justice League Odyssey 24
The Flash 761
Wonder Woman 1984 Museum Mayhem 1
Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace 20
Batman: The Adventures Continue 15
Week of 3/22
Challenge of the Super Sons 1
Justice League of America (1960-1987) 112
Super Friends (1976-1981) 43
Wonder Woman (1942-1986) 143
Blood Syndicate (1993-1996) 2
Icon (1993-1997) 7
Batman 99—"The Joker War" part 5!
Catwoman 25—tie-in to "The Joker War
Detective Comics 1027
Justice League 53—"Doom Metal" part one of five
Metal Men 10
Teen Titans 45
The Batman's Grave 10
Raised By Wolves 1
Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace 21
Batman: The Adventures Continue 16
Week of 3/29
Challenge of the Super Sons 2
Let Them Live! 5
Harley Quinn Black + White + Red 15
Harley Quinn Black + White + Red 16
Harley Quinn Black + White + Red 17
Justice League of America (1960-1987) 159
Super Friends (1976-1981) 44
Wonder Woman (1942-1986) 198
Static (1993-1997) 8
Hardware (1993-1997) 8
Batgirl 49—tie-in to "The Joker War
Batman/Superman 12
Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal 1
Justice League Dark 26
Shazam! 15
The Last God 9
Action Comics 1025
Batman Beyond 47
Suicide Squad 9
The Flash 762
Aquaman 63
Injustice: Year Zero 13