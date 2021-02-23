DC Universe Infinite Offers Synder Cut Justice League 4-Pack Funko Set

DC Universe Infinite is prepping comic fans for March with what is coming to the DC Comics digital comic book service. However, fans are getting more than just fan-favorite content next month but also early access to a unique collectible. DC Universe Infinite has revealed that Zack Snyder's Justice League will get its own Pop Vinyls wave from Funko. Subscribers for March will get early access to pre-ordering an exclusive 4-pack Justice League collection that will be available only through the DC Shop. Funko has not officially announced the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League Pops, but this near confirms that more Pops are on the way.

Coming this March, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscribers receive early access to pre-order DC's limited edition ZACK SNYDER JUSTICE LEAGUE FUNKO POP! four-pack collection, available exclusively in the DC SHOP! More details, including images, are forthcoming.

The biggest question is will these Pops be simple repacks of 2017's Justice League or something completely new? DC Universe Infinite states that this will be an exclusive 4-pack set, and there are many options to choose from. We could get a simple repack with 4 of the following: Wonder Woman, Batman, Flash, Aquaman, Superman, and Cyborg with the new Zack Snyder logo. Or maybe new additions are coming from the HBO Max 4-hour film like Black Suit Superman (Version 2), Darkseid, Updated Steppenwolf, and The Joker. I would love to see new Pops come from Funko for the film, and I am sure we will be getting full-on reveal from the company as the date grows close to the premiere of HBO Max. Either way, it will be awesome to see another multi-pack Pop set release and the only way to get early access is with DC Universe Infinite, which can be found here. DC Comics fans can also check out the other amazing comics that will be coming to the digital service here.