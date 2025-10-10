Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Black Tower, mike perkins, new york comic con, ram v, vertigo

DC Vertigo At NYCC: Black Tower by Ram V and Mike Perkins

DC Vertigo At NYCC: Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy by Ram V and Mike Perkins

Article Summary DC Vertigo relaunches at NYCC with Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy by Ram V and Mike Perkins

Black Tower fuses espionage and sorcery, featuring wizard spies in a magical British cold war

Vertigo imprint was previously closed in 2020, with key titles moving to Black Label or other publishers

The revived Vertigo will include new creator-owned series and high-profile creators like James Tynion IV

Announced yesterday at New York Comic Con from DC Comics, amongst a number of new DC Vertigo comic books, Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy by the Swamp Thing team of Ram V and Mike Perkins in which wizard spies in the UK navigate a global cold war over sorcery, revealing a hidden world of occult power. James Bond meets Harry Potter is the kind of thing that they would hate for me to describe this as. Ram V prefers to go with "Spies, Spells, London, Magic and Espionage!" Fair enough.

In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' Vertigo. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), and finally, DC made it official. The creator-owned or creator-participant contract had been made more DC-friendly in recent years, which saw a number of creators such as Garth Ennis leave for other more creative-friendly publishers, but now Vertigo was done. The command came from the previous big boss Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints.

In 2023, at Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo". In 2024, at New York Comic Con, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint. Bleeding Cool then scooped the news that a returning DC Vertigo would include a new book by Ram V. And so it has come to pass…

