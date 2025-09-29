Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: new york comic con, NYCC, ram v, vertigo

GOSSIP: Ram V For Vertigo, To Be Announced By DC At New York Comic Con

Article Summary DC Comics is relaunching the Vertigo imprint, with fresh announcements set for New York Comic Con 2025.

Ram V confirmed a new Vertigo project, stepping away from superheroes except for an upcoming Batman title.

James Tynion IV’s Nice House series is shifting to Vertigo, but contract terms could impact future projects.

Swamp Thing #88 by Rick Veitch and Michael Zulli and new creator-owned horror titles are expected for Vertigo.

In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' Vertigo, the mature readers line at the publisher that spawned and spotlighted Sandman, Hellblazer, Preacher, The Invisibles, Y The Last Man, We3 and Transmetropolitan. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. We were told, repeatedly, that we were wrong, and we were talking nonsense. Well, American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), previously announced as coming from Vertigo, and finally, DC made it official that they were going to shutter Vertigo – and more besides. The command came from the previous big boss Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints. Certain projects were folded into the DC Black Label line, intended only as a reading age signifier.

In 2023, at Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo" as Pamela Lifford is gone now. In 2024, at New York Comic Con, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint. It's 2025, New York Comic Con is almost upon us again, and so are the expected DC Comics Vertigo announcements. But what and from whom?

Well, comic book reader and fan Titoune went to a New Gods signing with Ram V and Evan Cagle, and she posted on X, "Finally Ram V did confirm he was taking a break from superheroes outside that one Batman book that's going to be announced soon, but he's going to do some vertigo! (If they do … do that at DC lol"

We are also expecting the final publication from Vertigo of Swamp Thing #88 by Rick Veitch and the late Michael Zulli, with Veitch adding the three subsequently planned but cancelled issues from almost forty years ago now.

James Tynion IV had his Something Is Killing The Children turned down by Vertigo, so they were keen to get his Nice House series-of-series on their books. But Tynion likes his contracts to be more creator-owned than DC Vertigo has generally agreed to. He is expected to have projects, but will DC match what he demands these days?

And they may be missing one, as cancelled Red Hood writer Gretchen Felker-Martin posted to BlueSky in the wake of that cancellation, "So, the gig at DC is over. I imagine the original horror comic I had cooking with their creator-owned imprint is gone as well." The DC Vertigo panel at New York Comic Con is on the Friday…

THURSDAY: DC Vertigo: We're Back!

One year ago, at NYCC, DC announced the return of its legendary adult graphic fiction imprint, Vertigo…and this year, we're welcoming attendees to be the very first fans anywhere to see Vertigo's new ongoing slate. A series of special guests will have exclusive announcements, reveals, and surprises in store, as DC Vertigo reclaims its title as the home for comics which refuse to fit the mold. Moderated by DC Executive Editor Chris Conroy.Thursday, October 9th, 12:30 PM, Room 409

