DC Vertigo NYCC: The Nice House By The Sea #7 Takes Things Further

Article Summary The Nice House By The Sea #7 launches February 2026, continuing the psychological horror saga.

James Tynion IV, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, and Jordie Bellaire return for the story’s second terrifying cycle.

The series explores the fallout of Walter’s hexagon experiment and humanity’s struggle for survival.

DC Vertigo imprint is officially back, relaunching with Nice House By The Sea after years away.

Announced yesterday at New York Comic Con from DC Comics, amongst a number of new DC Vertigo comic books, we got the return of The Nice House by the Sea by James Tynion IV, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, and Jordie Bellaire with details of issue #7 in February 2026… continuing the second cycle of the story that began with The Nice House By The Lake. Following the survivors of Walter's "hexagon" experiment, the series explores the terrifying consequences of escape…and the threat it poses to what remains of humanity.

In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' their mature readers imprint, Vertigo. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), and finally, DC made it official. The creator-owned or creator-participant contract had been made more DC-friendly in recent years, which saw a number of creators such as Garth Ennis leave for other, more creative-friendly publishers, but now Vertigo was done. The command came from the previous big boss, Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints. But then she went away, and the pressure for DC Vertigo to return was on.

In 2023, at Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo". In 2024, at New York Comic Con, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint.

