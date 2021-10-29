Death Of Doctor Strange Avengers #1 Preview: Iron Man's Demons

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. What's the point of having a super-mega-crossover event if you don't make a bunch of extraneous tie-ins to bilk the readers out of more money? After all, extraneous super-mega-crossover event tie-ins are one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, and you know what they say about Marvel readers: there's one born every minute! That brings us to this tie-in to the Death of Doctor Strange, Death of Doctor Strange Avengers #1, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday. In this preview, we find Iron Man being a dick and then later sitting on the floor of his bathroom trying not to get drunk. Come on, Tony. Would one drink really hurt? Check out the preview below.

EARTH'S WEAKEST HEROES!

• With Doctor Strange gone, the Avengers are the only ones who

can stop a rampaging Juggernaut-like monster from wrecking all

of Manhattan!

• But what does this mystical creature want?

• And how does the magic-skeptical Iron Man hold the answer? RATED T+

