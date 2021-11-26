Death Of Doctor Strange: White Fox #1 Preview: Global Crossover

Welcome, dear readers, to Friday Night Previews, North Korea's favorite weekly comic book preview column. In Friday Night Previews, we take all of the Marvel and DC previews coming out next week, lovingly construct articles out of them using state-of-the-art computer algorithms, and then add our secret ingredient: clickbait headlines and SEO-rich keyword text. The result: perfection, if by perfection, you understand it to mean a lower article quota for your pal Jude Terror and a sneak peek at next week's comics for you. We win. You win. We only really care that we win, but the other is a nice bonus for you. You're welcome. Death of Doctor Strange goes global in Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox #1. No longer satisfied with sucking comics set in the United States into its tie-in orbit, the crossover event has now expanded to comics set in South Korea and the Philippines. Is anywhere on Earth safe from extraneous tie-ins with this crossover event that hasn't even managed to actually kill the hero it promised to shockingly kill?! Just read the preview below.

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: WHITE FOX #1

SEP210857

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Andie Tong (CA) R1c0

LAST OF HER KIND! LAST HOPE FOR EARTH!

AMI HAN is the last of the mystical shape-shifting KUMIHO. As the WHITE FOX, she's defended Earth from every threat and proven herself again and again alongside the Agents of Atlas and Tiger Division. But the DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will test her like never before. Something (or someone) is murdering innocents and the only suspect who fits the profile is White Fox! She'll have to clear her name and uncover the dark secrets from her mysterious origin while the very planet is under siege. Ami can have the answers she so desperately seeks, or she can save her friends. Guest-starring SWORD MASTER and TIGER DIVISION!

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $4.99

