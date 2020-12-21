Destiny NY Launches From Black Mask in March 2021

Destiny NY is a comic book series that has been successfully crowdfunded by Pat Shand (Snap Flash Hustle) and by Manuel Preitano (DC's The Oracle Code)in the past but now has found a new home with Black Mask Studios and will be launching in March 2021. Pat Shand wrote about the process for Bleeding Cool previously, and you can read the first chapter for free here.

But for Black Mask's debut of the series, we have a look at the interlocking A and B covers of the first issue by Elisa Romboli.

Destiny NY is set for Black Mask's March 2021 solicits and will lead a new slate of comics from the publisher through 2021.

DESTINY NY #1

written by Pat Shand

illustrated by Manuel Preitano

covers A&B by Elisa Romboli

cover C by Terry Moore

$3.99 / B&W / Double-Sized

48 pages

Mature

Ongoing Series

Synopsis: Logan grew up in a boarding school for children with magical prophecies, but she fulfilled her destiny so young that she's now having a midlife crisis despite being in her 20s. When she falls for the estranged daughter of a mystical crime family, Logan's new love puts the entire school in jeopardy.

A grounded story about the magic of young adulthood, star-crossed modern romance, delayed coming of age, and finding your place in a world too busy to notice you. From writer Pat Shand (Snap Flash Hustle) and artist Manuel Preitano (DC Comics' The Oracle Code), this exuberantly youthful and achingly heartfelt ongoing series feels like Strangers in Paradise set in a magical NYC, featuring characters that will stick with you long after finishing this double-sized first issue.

What if there was a magical prophecy that you were destined to save the world, and you fulfilled it so young you don't know what to do with the rest of your life?

That's the problem facing Logan McBride in DESTINY NY, the ongoing comic book series launching in March 2021 from Black Mask Studios, the Los Angeles based indie publisher of acclaimed titles including CALEXIT, 4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK, KIM & KIM, and BLACK. Together, writer Pat Shand (Black Mask's SNAP FLASH HUSTLE) and artist Manuel Preitano (DC Comics' THE ORACLE CODE) have created a grounded story about the magic of young adulthood, star-crossed modern romance, delayed coming of age, and finding your place in a world too busy to notice you.

"Destiny, NY, is a story about what happens next. Fantasy stories always end when the prophecy is complete when the villain is defeated. I wanted to find out what happens next. How does the subject of a prophecy go on to live a normal, fulfilling life when everyone around them tells them that they've already done the greatest thing they'll ever do?" said writer Pat Shand, who originally self-published DESTINY NY through Kickstarter. "My first two series at Black Mask Studios, BREATHLESS and SNAP FLASH HUSTLE, were dreams come true. Matt Pizzolo is someone who supports creators who come to a series with a vision, someone who asks what he can do to make that vision a reality. DESTINY NY is my first ongoing creator-owned series, and I feel proud to bring it to a publisher run by someone who invests in passion."

In DESTINY, NY, Logan grew up a "prophecy kid" attending the elite NYC boarding school DESTINY NY for children with magical prophecies. At twelve years old, she faced down a cataclysmic crisis and rescued the entire planet… but hardly anyone even knows what she did, and since then she's been directionless. There's no prophecy for what Logan is supposed to do with the rest of her life… she's having a midlife crisis despite being in her 20s. But when Logan falls for Lilith, the estranged daughter of a mystical crime family, their new love puts the entire school in jeopardy.

"I can't think of a better time for a story about finding new direction after struggling through a crisis," said Matt Pizzolo, co-founder and publisher of Black Mask. "At Black Mask, we've always been inspired by stories that are entertaining and also have an authentic and unique point of view—whether it was about two misfits on the run from a world that couldn't understand them (WE CAN NEVER GO HOME) or a found family blasting through space in search of the hidden secrets of the universe (SPACE RIDERS). With DESTINY NY, Pat Shand and Manuel Preitano navigate a bold and heartfelt story about trying to find a path you can believe in on the other side of youthful idealism."

DESTINY NY marks Black Mask's return to single-issue comics after focusing on OGNs and trades through the pandemic, starting 2020 with Maria Llovet's graphic novella LOUD and devoting the rest of the year to collected editions of the Black Mask library, including early hits PIROUETTE by M.L. Miller (Gravetrancers) and Carlos Granda (Calexit: San Diego) and TWELVE REASONS TO DIE by Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah and RZA with Matthew Rosenberg (Uncanny X-Men, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank) and Patrick Kindlon (Nobody Is In Control, There's Nothing There).

The DESTINY NY ongoing series will launch with a double-sized first issue in March 2021 and kick off Black Mask's coming slate of new series.

Pat Shand has created/co-created the comic books Breathless, Snap Flash Hustle, Little Girl, Family Pets, Prison Witch, Afterglow, and Destiny, NY as well as writing for established properties, such as Charmed, Adventure Time, Disney Princess, and Joss Whedon's Angel. In addition to his work as a comic book creator, he has produced off-off-Broadway theatre and worked as a novelist on original stories for Marvel, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Space Riot, Iron Man: Mutually Assured Destruction, Avengers: The Serpent Society, Spider-Man: Spideyography, and Thor: Crusade of the Forgotten. He runs the independent company Space Between Entertainment in New York, where he lives with his wife, Amy.

Manuel Preitano studied in Rome before he started working for comic fanzines until the internet put him in touch with publishers all over the world. His current credits include work for DC Comics, Zenescope Entertainment, Graphic India, Dabel Brothers, and local Italian publishers.