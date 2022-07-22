Detective Comics #1062 Preview: A Night Not at the Opera

It's not like Bruce Wayne to skip a bat-themed opera, but that's exactly what happens in this preview of Detective Comics #1062. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1062

DC Comics

0522DC012

0522DC013 – Detective Comics #1062 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

0522DC014 – Detective Comics #1062 J.H. Williams III Cover – $5.99

(W) Ram V., Simon Spurrier (A) Rafael Albuquerque, Dani (CA) Evan Cagle

GOTHAM NOCTURNE PART 1 OF 4: OVERTURE. It's a new era for the detective of the night as we introduce award-winning new series writer Ram V (Catwoman, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr), and artist extraordinaire Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire, Superman/Batman)! Together, they'll be turning Gotham into a tragic yet beautiful gothic opera for our eyes and ears to feast on. Something is terribly wrong with Batman. No matter the tests Bruce takes, nor the numbers he counts, the greatest detective in the world can't pin down the source of this creeping dread—of his own inner demons and a looming mortality. Meanwhile, real demons roam the shadows as an ancient melody haunts the Gotham night. Here now the curtains rise and as the eerie tune streams in…who is human, who is demon, who is to tell? As Batman investigates the songs and the demons of Gotham, he is forced to confront the oldest question…whether there has been a demon within him all along…and if so, what does it want?…and why hasn't it taken over yet?

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $4.99

