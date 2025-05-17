Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ad Populum, diamond

Diamond Book Distributors Confirms Those Laid Off And Those Not

Diamond Book Distributors confirms those laid off and those not, as more firing news hits comics industry hard

Article Summary Diamond Book Distributors confirms layoffs, naming key staff who were let go and who remain after acquisition

Acquisition by Ad Populum and Universal Distribution leads to major restructuring at Diamond Comic Distributors

Employee reactions highlight industry uncertainty, with veterans like Steve Leaf seeking new opportunities

Detailed timeline tracks Diamond's bankruptcy, auction, court battles, and the finalization of the sale

It was only three weeks ago that Emily Botica, Vice President, Publisher Relations & Marketing at Diamond Comics, was declaring that everything was "business as usual" with new "partners", Ad Populum and Universal Distributors, buying Diamond as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings playing out since the beginning of the year. Two weeks ago, Lance Woods, Retailer Marketing Editor, posted on LinkedIn, "We're still alive, and I'm still employed. But if I hear the words 'business as usual' again, my business is gonna hurl all over my keyboard." Ashley Giebel, Diamond Credit Analyst, added, "Same! I honestly don't want to hear that phrase for the next 10 years."

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported on a number of layoffs, made at Diamond simultaneously with the press release about the official purchase. Now Emily Botica has sent out a new press release. confirming a number of those, but also who will be staying at the company. That's in the Diamond Book Distributors department at least, there will be many others across the company. She writes, "I wanted to let you know that, as part of our transition to the new company, several positions from our team will not be carried over. This includes Terry, Rich, and Stuart. While this change impacts people we know, love, and have worked with for many years, please know that we are here to support you. Tom, Ashley, and I are still here. Please direct all emails to the three of us."

That would confirm layoffs Diamond Book Distributors employees, Stuart Carter, Sales Manager, Terry Helman, Associate Director of Online Sales and Rich Johnson, Vice President Sales and Business Development. And that Emily Botica, Ashley Kronsberg, Marketing Manager and Thomas Sadowski, Associate Director of Customer & Client Services will be staying.

There are more, of course, many more, across the company. Steve Leaf, Assistant Manager at Diamond Comics has also now posted "After 30+ years at Diamond Comic Distributors, I am seeking a new role and would appreciate your support. If you hear of any opportunities or just want to catch up, please send me a message or comment below. I'd love to reconnect."

You can use these Diamond, Ad Populum and bankruptcy tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

